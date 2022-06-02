After Tumultuous Time, Douglas Feels at Home with Packers

Said Rasul Douglas after Tuesday’s OTA practice: “Honestly, my first home game here, I was thinking, I want to be here forever.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas has had a lot of homes over the years. Green Bay quickly felt different.

“The guys welcomed me in,” Douglas said after Tuesday’s OTA practice. “Honestly, my first home game here, I was thinking, I want to be here forever.”

Douglas started his collegiate career at Nassau Community College before landing at West Virginia. A third-round pick by Philadelphia in 2017, Douglas played in 46 games with 18 starts during three seasons with the Eagles. He didn’t last for a fourth season, though, as he was released at the end of training camp.

From there, Douglas’ career became a Johnny Cash song.

He’s been everywhere, man.

Douglas was claimed off waivers by Carolina and started a career-high 11 games for the Panthers in 2020. Long after the first waves of free agency were complete, Douglas signed with the Raiders but didn’t make it to the end of training camp. Needing bodies to get through their preseason finale, the Texans signed him for a few days. Despite size (6-1 5/8), experience and draft pedigree, the best job Douglas could find was a spot on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

With Jaire Alexander out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, the Packers wanted former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore. Instead, they settled for Douglas.

What incredibly good fortune.

Douglas intercepted five passes. Two of them, against Arizona and Cleveland, saved victories. Two of them were returned for touchdowns, including a game-changer against the Rams. Without Douglas, the Packers might have gone 10-7 instead of 13-4. He ranked among the league leaders with a 45.3 percent completion rate and 5.3 yards per target, according to Sports Info Solutions.

It's not an overstatement to say Douglas saved Green Bay’s season. At the same time, he perhaps saved his career. Following the trade of Davante Adams, one of general manager Brian Gutekunst’s first orders of business was re-signing Douglas to a three-year deal worth about $21 million.

It’s what Douglas desired all along.

“After the last game, after we played the 49ers, me and Coach talked for a little bit and I just told him I wanted to be here if he wanted me here,” Douglas said.

With a three-year contract and having changed his fortunes from journeyman to star, Douglas finally has a measure of job security.

“It feels good, but nothing’s ever [guaranteed], you know what I’m saying?” he said. “A contract means a contract but, at any time, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, they can let you go. You just got to keep working.”

In ranking among the league leaders in interceptions even while starting only nine games, Douglas showed an uncanny nose for the ball that he frequently attributed to study habits learned alongside defensive backs coach Jerry Gray. During a two-minute drill on Tuesday, those instincts returned when Jordan Love fired a ball to the sideline that Douglas almost grabbed for a pick-six.

If Douglas can re-create last year’s magic, if Eric Stokes can take a Year 2 jump and if Alexander can return to form, the Packers could have a lockdown, game-changing secondary. Building a unit good enough to bring the Lombardi Trophy to his new home is the focus.

“We’re trying to be the best secondary,” Douglas said. “We’ve got the best two safeties, the best three corners. We’re trying to put that all together.”