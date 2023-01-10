Alexander, Nixon Earn Some All-Pro Honors

While the official All-Pro team hasn’t been released, two members of the Packers earned some postseason honors.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s not the official All-Pro team – The Associated Press will make that announcement in the coming days – but Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon earned all-pro honors from two media outlets this week.

Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Journal were in agreement that Keisean Nixon should be the first-team all-pro returner. Based on the official league rankings, which require a player to have at least 30 runbacks, Nixon led the NFL with a 28.8-yard average. He entered Week 18 ranked No. 1 with five kickoff returns of 50-plus yards – three more than anyone else.

Even with the team sputtering along with Amari Rodgers on returns to start the season, the Packers wound up third in the NFL in average starting field position following a kickoff.

Using the same scheme and running behind the same blockers, Nion’s 28.8-yard average on kickoffs was 8.5 yards better than Rodgers and his 12.7-yard average on punts was 5.7 yards better than Rodgers.

“I always spark guys, know what I’m saying?” Nixon said after returning a kickoff for a touchdown vs. Minnesota. “They pump me up before the returns and I always just got to reward them. I know they’re going to block for me. They know I’m back there. Just got to reward my guys.”

Nixon was PFF’s all-pro returner and PFJ’s all-pro kickoff returner.

“His kick return touchdown owed as much to a total breakdown in Minnesota’s coverage unit as it did to anything special in the return, but Keisean Nixon has been ready to break one all season long. He has been dynamic any time he touches the ball,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was a second-team all-pro at PFF and an all-NFC selection at PFJ. He was one interception out of the NFL lead and one pass defensed out of the top 10.

More Green Bay Packers News

Tom Brady’s advice to Aaron Rodgers

Matt LaFleur anticipates sticking with Joe Barry

With no surgery scheduled, David Bakhtiari sees bright future

Quay Walker apologizes to Lions physician

Bad and boneheaded in finale

Quay Walker apologizes for boneheaded ejection

Was this it for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers?

Packers’ 2023 schedule is complete