Alexander Sees ‘Seven Interceptions’ vs. Rams’ Mayfield

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Baker Mayfield gave the Green Bay Packers a merry Christmas.

Starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield threw four interceptions – the last by Rasul Douglas with the Browns driving toward the potential winning field goal in the final moments – as the Packers escaped with a 24-22 victory at Lambeau Field.

Mayfield will lead the Los Angeles Rams into Monday night’s game at Lambeau.

“I think with the right game plan and preparation, we should get like seven interceptions. You know? That’s how I feel,” Alexander, with his usual bravado, said after Saturday’s practice.

For the record, no NFL quarterback has chucked seven interceptions in a game since Ty Detmer did it while with the Detroit Lions in a loss to the Cleveland Browns in 2001. Jim Hardy holds the dubious record, tossing eight for the Curly Lambeau-coached Chicago Cardinals in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1950.

Having pivoted to Deshaun Watson, the Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in July. Having lost the starting job, he was granted his release on Dec. 5. He was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Dec. 6 and, two days later, came off the bench to lead the game-winning, 98-yard touchdown drive to stun the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think Baker did a good job managing that drive,” Alexander said. “They also had a penalty on that drive [to nullify an interception], which helped them out. Probably a couple of them. You can tell with the offense now, it seems like Baker is finding his way, trying to find his rhythm with the guys. After the game, he said that No. 12 [Van Jefferson] was his go-to guy, so I’m looking forward to seeing him throw it to him.”

Mayfield had only one practice to get ready for the Thursday night game. He had a luxurious four practices to get ready for the Packers.

“Like I said after the game, that was such a whirlwind right there but I'm looking to get better each week,” Mayfield said this week. “Get to a certain point of just being the best version of me and elevating this team in any way I can and just being myself. Circumstances happened and now I'm here, so I'm going try and make the most of it.”

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was impressed but not necessarily surprised. Barry was on the Rams’ coaching staff in 2018. While on their way from Los Angeles to Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, Rams coach Sean McVay wound up sitting next to Mayfield on the flight and was impressed by the young quarterback’s intelligence.

“At the quarterback position, which is vital within the team, for him to be able to do what he did was really amazing,” Barry said. “I’ve seen situations where guys have been signed, come in on a Tuesday or Wednesday and played a Sunday game. It’s just like when we signed Justin Hollins. Justin Hollins got here on a Thursday afternoon and played on Sunday. Not to diminish anyone’s jobs but the quarterback position, for him do to what he did, it was remarkable, it really was.”

Packers-Rams was supposed to be a big-time showdown and perhaps even an NFC Championship Game preview. Instead, the Packers are 5-8 and clinging to slim playoff hopes. The Rams are 4-9. They’ve been hammered by injuries. With Matthew Stafford out for the season, Mayfield will be the Rams’ fourth starting quarterback. Star receiver Cooper Kupp and veteran Allen Robinson are on injured reserve, too. Stud defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be inactive.

Alexander had a critical interception in Green Bay’s victory at Chicago. Even one interception by Alexander could be the difference in the Packers extending their playoff hopes for another week – a Christmas Day game at Miami.

“I made a speech before the Bears game,” Alexander said, “and I was like, ‘These last few games are going to tell a lot about a bunch of us. Because our back’s against the wall. We’re going to see who takes that same preparation from Week 1 into Week 13 or 14.’ Because that’s how you sustain greatness as a great player – being consistent. My first year here, when we were losing, you could tell guys were playing, messing around, they didn’t have the same focus. So, it’s important that we keep that.”

