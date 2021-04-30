All-Packers Day 2 Mock Drafts

How might the Green Bay Packers handle their second- and third-round picks? We went offensive line and receiver using the PFF and PFN simulators.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers own two picks in Friday’s Day 2 of the NFL Draft, No. 62 overall in the second round and No. 92 overall in the third round.

Using Pro Football Network’s simulator, I went with Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little in the second round and Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace in the third round.

Little is quite the man of mystery, having missed most of his 2019 season with a knee injury and opting out of the 2020 season. The good with Little is he has first-round talent, a scout said. The bad is, with a two-year layoff, can he get himself ready to potentially play in Week 1 if All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari isn’t fully healthy? Also considered: Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner but offensive line seems like such a huge need.

Wallace was a second-team All-American in 2018 with 86 receptions for 1,491 yards (17.3 average) and 12 touchdowns. It was more of the same in 2019 until his season was cut short by a torn ACL. Back in 2020, he caught 59 passes for 922 yards (15.6) and six scores in 10 games. At 5-foot-11 3/8, he’s got 4.49 speed. With inside-outside experience, he had just one drop in 2020. Also considered: I thought it was imperative to get a receiver.

Using the Pro Football Focus simulator, I went with BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen in the second round and South Dakota State receiver Cade Johnson in the third round.

Christensen is an elite athlete who dominated last season. Lack of arm length could send him to guard but his feet are so good that he’s worthy of a shot to stay at tackle. In 2020, he allowed one sack, according to Sports Info Solutions, and thrived in the Cougars’ zone-blocking scheme. Also considered: Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz and Little.

Johnson had two huge years with 67 receptions for 1,332 yards (19.9 average) and 17 touchdowns in 2018 and 72 receptions for 1,222 yards (17.0) and eight touchdowns in 2019. Moreover, he’s a big-time kickoff returner and an easy fit in that jet sweep role that worked when Tyler Ervin was in the lineup. Also considered: North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt.