All-Packers Mock Draft 1.0

Along with needs at cornerback and receiver, free agency could create holes at running back and center.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be on the clock with their first-round pick in exactly 10 weeks. With needs at cornerback, receiver and both lines, not to mention salary-cap problems that could add holes to the roster, how will general manager Brian Gutekunst build upon a roster that reached the NFC Championship Game?

Here is our first all-Packers mock draft, using ProFootballFocus.com’s mock draft simulator.

First round: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

How do you replace 6-foot-3 Kevin King, who is headed to free agency? By drafting a 6-foot-2 corner. Not only is Campbell tall but he was a state champion sprinter in high school. He’ll need some coaching to maximize those tools after intercepting one pass and breaking up five in 2020.

Second round: Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace

Wallace caught 198 passes and scored 26 touchdowns during his final three seasons. As a senior, he caught 59 passes for 922 yards and six touchdowns. Wallace is a quality route-runner and sure-handed threat who can win inside and outside. Aaron Rodgers would love his contested-catch ability.

Third round: Florida State S Hamsah Nasirildeen

The Packers need an impact inside linebacker but that ship has come and gone. Nasirildeen would be an immediate hit as the dime linebacker, a role filled previously by injury-prone Raven Greene. At 6-foot-4, he has the size and tackling ability to play inside. Of course, it remains to be seen how new defensive coordinator Joe Barry wants to line up his 11 defenders.

Fourth round: Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown

The Packers need a third offensive tackle behind starters David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner. Veteran Rick Wagner could be a cap casualty, Yosh Nijman has been slow to develop and Bakhtiari is coming off a torn ACL. At 6-foot-8, Brown is a physical specimen who is going to need some time to adapt to the huge step up in competition.

Fourth round (compensatory): Kentucky C Drake Jackson

The Packers might need to replace Corey Linsley and Jackson was a four-year starter in the rugged SEC. He is undersized and underpowered but has the athleticism to thrive in Green Bay’s zone scheme. PFF charged him with only one sack the past three seasons.

Fifth round: Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson

The Packers have AJ Dillon but could lose Aaron Jones and Jamal Williams in free agency. Patterson needed only six games to rush for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns, thanks to back-to-back games of 301 yards vs. Bowling Green and 409 yards vs. Kent State. In three seasons, he rushed for 3,884 yards. He’s not big and he’s not fast but he was made for a zone scheme.

Fifth round (compensatory): Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

In four seasons, Smith-Marsette caught 110 passes for 1,615 yards and 14 touchdowns. The allure is the versatility. He also averaged 8.1 yards on 34 career carries and averaged 28.7 yards with two touchdowns on kickoff returns.

Sixth round: Coastal Carolina edge Tarron Jackson

Is Preston Smith going to return or will he be released to create cap space? If it’s the latter, the Packers better find some depth behind Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary. In his final two seasons, Jackson had 18 sacks, 26.5 tackles for losses and five forced fumbles. At 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, he’s got the size the Packers have coveted.

Sixth round (compensatory): Texas DL Ta’Quon Graham

This is the position that got away, due in part to the lack of quality interior defenders. He had 4.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for losses during his final two seasons. His motor will give him a chance.

Seventh round: Georgia CB D.J. Daniel

A junior-college transfer, Daniel broke up only one pass during his final season. With press-coverage skill, he could provide depth at corner and serve as a jammer on punt returns.