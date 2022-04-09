All-Packers Mock Draft 5.0 (No First-Round Receiver Edition)

The Green Bay Packers’ draft history at receiver is undeniable: Ignore them in the first round and pick stars in the second round.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002. They’ve offset that quirk with exceptional drafting in the second round with Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams.

What if they go that route again and take advantage of the depth at that position?

That was the goal of our fifth all-Packers mock draft, and it’s something that could happen if our first choice is surprisingly available at No. 22.