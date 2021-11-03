Are Packers No. 1 in Packer Central Composite NFL Power Rankings?

There's a new No. 1 team after the Green Bay Packers upset the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, their Week 1 pummeling at the hands of the New Orleans Saints a distant memory, have moved into the top spot in Week 9 of the Packer Central Composite NFL Power Rankings.

“The Packers told everyone who would listen that their 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 1 was an anomaly, and I think, seven straight wins later, they were right,” wrote Mitch Goldich, taking his turn producing the SI.com power rankings. “Soon, we’ll be deep enough into the season that we won’t feel obligated to bring it up in every week’s power rankings. Apparently not this week, but soon! The Packers are great.”

The Packers vaulted from No. 4 to No. 1 by beating the previously undefeated and top-ranked Arizona Cardinals without nine starters and their defensive coordinator.

“You can make the case that Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL,” said Rick Gosselin of SI.com’s Talk of Fame Network, who gave the Packers a first-place vote in The Associated Press’ Pro32 rankings. “Losing him, you’d think, would be a huge blow to the Green Bay offense. Well, Adams has missed seven games with injuries over the last three seasons and the Packers have won them all, including last week at Arizona. Which underscores the value of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers. He wins no matter who is catching his passes.”

NFC teams hold five of the top six spots, with only fourth-ranked Buffalo interrupting in our composite rankings, a combination of Packer Central’s power rankings and the rankings of seven national media entities.

The Packers, winners of seven straight, have bounced back in style to assume their place as a prime championship contender. Their opponent on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs, is trying to do the same thing. The Chiefs needed an ugly victory over the Giants on Monday to get to .500. They are 13th in the composite rankings.

“I am fully aware of the issues they have had in their 4-4 start,” Goldich wrote. “And I know they don’t look like they have the last three years when they made things look laughably easy at times. But I still trust them to figure things out over the course of the long season, and they should still scare potential opponents down the line.”

Here are this week's rankings.

Packer Central: 1, Green Bay; 2, L.A. Rams; 3, Dallas; 4, Buffalo; 5, Arizona; 6, Tampa Bay; 7, Tennessee; 8, Baltimore; 9, New Orleans; 10, Las Vegas.

Sports Illustrated: 1, L.A. Rams; 2, Green Bay; 3, Buffalo; 4, Arizona; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, Dallas; 7, Baltimore; 8, Tennessee; 9, Las Vegas; 10, New Orleans.

Associated Press: 1, L.A. Rams: 2, Green Bay; 3, Arizona; 4, Dallas; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, Buffalo; 7, Tennessee; 8, New Orleans; 9, Las Vegas; 10, Baltimore.

NFL.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Dallas; 3, Arizona; 4, Buffalo; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Baltimore; 8, New Orleans; 9, Tennessee; 10, Las Vegas.

ESPN.com: 1, Green Bay; 2, Arizona; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Dallas; 6, Buffalo; 7, Baltimore; 8, Tennessee; 9, Cincinnati; 10, New Orleans

CBS Sports: 1, Green Bay; 2, L.A. Rams; 3, Buffalo; 4, Arizona; 5, Tennessee; 6, New Orleans; 7, Tampa Bay; 8, Dallas; 9, Baltimore, 10, Las Vegas.

The 33rd Team: 1, Dallas; 2, Buffalo; 3, Green Bay; 4, Arizona; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Tennessee; 8, Las Vegas; 9, New Orleans; 10, Cincinnati.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Green Bay; 2, L.A. Rams; 3, Arizona; 4, Buffalo; 5, Dallas; 6, New Orleans; 7, Tampa Bay; 8, Tennessee; 9, Baltimore; 10, Las Vegas.

Week 9 Composite NFL Power Rankings: 1, Green Bay (12); 2, L.A. Rams (23); 3, Arizona (28); 4, Buffalo (32); 5, Dallas (34); 6, Tampa Bay (44); 7, Tennessee (59); 8, New Orleans (66); 9, Baltimore (68); 10, Las Vegas (77).

- - - - - - - -

Week 8 rankings: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Tampa Bay (12); 3, L.A. Rams (29); 4, Green Bay (33); 5, Buffalo (40); 6, Dallas (41); 7, Cincinnati (58); 8, Baltimore (70); 9, Tennessee (71); 10, L.A. Chargers (78).

Packers Make Roster Moves