Are Packers Really Interested in Darren Waller?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers are looking to add some passing-game weapons in this week’s NFL Draft.

That doesn’t necessarily have to be a receiver.

“Ted (Thompson) always used to say, ‘You’ve got to have some pass catchers around here,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of his predecessor on Monday. “Whether that’s tight ends, running backs, receivers, you’ve got to have guys who can catch the ball.”

Could one of those pass-catching threats be Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller?

Citing two league sources, Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler reported the Packers are “targeting” Waller. The teams reportedly have engaged in trade talks, with the hope of completing a trade during this weekend’s draft.

A league source told Packer Central that report is “not true.”

A separate source late Monday night said word around the league was the Raiders were shopping Waller.

If there are trade talks, perhaps they’re being conducted only by Gutekunst and his Las Vegas counterpart, Dave Ziegler, and our source would be out of the loop.

Green Bay’s interest in Waller is obvious. He is one of the best tight ends in the NFL – and an affordable one, too.

A sixth-round pick in 2015 by the Baltimore Ravens who the Raiders plucked off their practice squad in 2018, Waller caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 and 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Last season, with knee and back injuries and a bout with COVID sidelining him for six games, he managed 55 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

Even a down year for a Raiders tight end would be big-time for the Packers. Jermichael Finley (61 in 2012) and Richard Rodgers (58 in 2015) are the only tight ends in franchise history with more receptions in a season than Waller had in his 11 games last year.

When the Packers routed the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Oct. 20, 2019, Waller dominated by catching 7-of-8 targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Before that game, then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden raved about Waller.

“He’s one of the great stories in football,” Gruden said in a conference call with Packers beat reporters. “I just hope people around the league, young people, take a good look at this guy. It’s just a credit to him. I mean, he was out of football, he had some bad things going on in his life. He’s a converted wide receiver and, when we played the Ravens, we saw Waller working out before the game.

“I couldn’t believe how much bigger and stronger he looked. And we took him off their practice squad and he has not just been a receiver he has been a great blocker. He’s been an outstanding in-line tight end, you can line him up in the slot, out wide. Great kid, and he’s overcome the problems off the field that he has had. And he can be a real resource, a positive resource for people that are struggling out there with substance abuse. Look up Darren Waller, get to meet Darren Waller, and start cheering for this kid. It’s really been great.”

Waller is under contract for the next two seasons with manageable cap numbers of $6.84 million in 2022 and $7.00 million in 2023.

He will turn 30 on Sept. 13.

The Packers have additional second-round picks after trading Adams to the Raiders in March. They also have one pick in the third round, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.

And they do have a long-term need at tight end, so any interest in the 2020 Pro Bowler is logical.

Green Bay has Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara under contract. Tonyan, though, is coming off a torn ACL and might not be ready for Week 1. Tonyan and Lewis will be free agents next offseason.

The Raiders’ No. 2 tight end is Foster Moreau, who started 11 games and caught 30 passes last season. Having shipped their top draft picks to Green Bay in the Adams deal, their first pick is at No. 86 overall of the third round.