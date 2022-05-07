Tom Starts at Center, Carpenter at Safety

Fourth-round draft pick Zach Tom has set an audacious goal, but how do the Packers make sure he's not just a jack of all trades but master of none?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Is Zach Tom a center, guard or tackle?

Is Tariq Carpenter a safety or a linebacker?

That might depend on the day of the week as two of the Green Bay Packers’ versatile draft picks adjust to life in the NFL.

At Wake Forest, Tom started at center in 2019 and at left tackle in 2020 and 2021. He excelled at both positions. On Friday, a couple hours before practicing for the first time since being selected by Green Bay in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Tom spoke of being a high-quality player at all five offensive line positions.

From that perspective, Tom should fit right in. Versatility has been a bedrock of Green Bay’s offensive lines. Elgton Jenkins was a Pro Bowl left guard in 2020 who thrived at left tackle in 2021 until tearing his ACL. He could start at right tackle this season after starting at center at Mississippi State. Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick, both of whom were among the team’s offseason departures, were three-position starters.

“I know about Elgton,” said Tom, who spent most of his first practice at center. “I know he can play all five positions. … I want to be somebody who can play all five positions at a high level. That’s the goal. That’s my main goal for offseason, through camp. I want to be somebody who can go out there at any position and you can rely on to perform at a high level.”

Under coach Matt LaFleur, the goal has been to get the best five linemen on the field and not necessarily insert the next player on the depth chart. Thus, the unit’s sixth man could be one snap away from playing regardless of which starter is unavailable.

“The more you can do, the better chance it is that you’re going to get on the field,” Tom said. “That’s my goal. It’s not really as much pride as it’s just I want to get on the field. I want to be able to do as much as I can.”

That would be great, but how does LaFleur and new offensive line coach Luke Butkus make sure Tom is good at one position and not bad at all five?

“That’s just something you feel out as you go, and you’re going to give him as much as he can handle,” LaFleur said before practice. “He is a smart guy, and he’s going to have to prove it. So, we’ll give him a little bit at a time, and some of it could be just do on a day-to-day basis in terms of who’s available to go out there and practice. We’ve got a couple guys coming off major injuries, and we’ll see where they’re at. Sometimes it’s just filling in where the hole is.”

The same could be true of Carpenter, who spent his first practice at safety. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, he’s got the body to play linebacker. With 4.47 speed in the 40, he’s got the speed to play safety – where he played at Georgia Tech.

Asked what position he views himself, Carpenter said, “I’m going to leave that to coach. Of course, I’ve played safety my whole life, but I don’t have a problem with playing LB. I came in here playing safety today. I’m ready for whatever. Coach told me I was playing safety. It is what it is, but I know I will be playing some LB, as well. I feel like I will be moved around a lot.”

Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Carpenter had surgery on both wrists. In the process, he said his weight ballooned from 215 to 250 pounds. He wound up dropping most of those extra pounds and staying at safety, but that’s when he first considered a potential move to linebacker.

With Green Bay, Carpenter believes he’s got the ability to “change the game” in what could be a specialized role.

“This weight, I’ve still got to get used to it but I can play. I feel like I can,” he said. “That just benefits me. That’s going to help me play more positions at the end of the day. Playing different positions doesn’t bother me, honestly. I’m just trying to play football. I’m just happy to be a Green Bay Packer at the end of the day. I don’t care what position I’m playing.”