Bad Take by MVP Voter: ‘Biggest Jerk in League’ Can’t Be MVP

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Hub Arkush, the longtime editor of Pro Football Weekly, a weekly guest on the Packers Radio Network’s pregame show and one of 50 voters for The Associated Press’ NFL awards, ripped Aaron Rodgers and said he would not vote the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback MVP.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said on 670 The Score in Chicago. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So, from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not going to be my choice.”

The backlash is predictable following a drama-filled offseason in which Rodgers voiced considerable frustration with the direction of the franchise. And there’s little doubt that Rodgers’ misleading comments about his vaccination status and his take on vaccines, in general, have angered many in the profession.

“I just think that the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate,” Arkush said. “I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.”

What’s funny is, other than probably postgame interviews for his duties writing about the Chicago Bears and national radio broadcasts for Westwood One, Arkush probably doesn’t know Rodgers at all. So how does Arkush believe Rodgers is a “bad guy” when his coaches and teammates say otherwise? Has he not listened to Davante Adams and others talk about Rodgers? Did he not see Lucas Patrick hoist Rodgers in the air after Rodgers broke Brett Favre’s touchdown record? Has he not talked to former Packers receiver James Jones, who is part of the same Packers pregame segment? Is he unaware of the millions of dollars he’s given for various charitable causes?

Arkush said the MVP guidelines aren’t limited only to what a player does on the field. In Arkush’s mind, Rodgers “hurt the team” by how he acted off the field.

Green Bay is a league-best 13-3 and has earned homefield advantage.

Arkush said there are other voters who share his opinion.

For those who scoffed at Rodgers’ talk of “cancel culture” just because he doesn’t share the mainstream opinion, isn’t what what’s at play with Arkush? He doesn’t like Rodgers, for whatever reason, so is choosing to ignore the fact that Rodgers has led an injury-plagued team to the best record in the NFL while leading the way in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage?

“Do I think he’s going to win it? Probably,” he said. “A lot of voters don’t approach it the way I do, but others do, who I’ve spoken to. But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we’re not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I’m probably pushing the envelope by saying who I’m not voting for. But we’re not really supposed to reveal our votes.”