Badgers’ Chenal Aces Combine, Could Interest Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How fast would Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal run at the NFL Scouting Combine?

“I guess you guys will have to see,” Chenal said earlier this week. “I think people are projecting me at 4.7. All right, I guess we’ll just have to see.”

Chenal didn’t run his 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds. He didn’t run it in 4.6, either.

Instead, he ran his 40 in 4.53 seconds, seventh-fastest among this year’s linebackers. That time doesn’t fully tell the story, though. At 6-foot-2 5/8, 250 pounds, he was one of the biggest linebackers at the Combine. Of the players who ran faster, Montana’s Troy Anderson (4.42) weighed 243 pounds. Alabama’s Christian Harris (4.44) weighed 226. Georgia’s Channing Tindall (4.47) weighed 230. Penn State’s Brandon Smith (4.52) weighed 250. Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez (4.52) weighed 232. Georgia’s Quay Walker (4.52) weighed 241.

Moreover, only Tindall (42) beat Chenal (40.5) in the vertical jump.

When you combine athleticism with size, Chenal’s workout was practically off the chart. He earned a Relative Athletic Score of 9.99, which ranked fourth out of 2,188 linebackers dating to 1987.

While those marks will be updated following the Badgers’ pro day on March 9, when Chenal presumably will take part in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill, his speed and explosion have solidified his standing as a potential second-round pick.

The Packers might have a massive need at inside linebacker depending on whether they can scrape together enough money to re-sign All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell changed the face of Green Bay’s defense in 2021 with his all-around brilliance and perhaps drove home the importance of a position the Packers had largely overlooked over the years.

Other than a third-round pick on Oren Burks on 2018 – a huge miss by general manager Brian Gutekunst, who traded up to get him – the Packers have gotten by with Day 3 draft picks (Blake Martinez was a fourth-round hit in 2016), late-round/undrafted prospects (like Krys Barnes in 2020) or veteran retreads (Antonio Morrison in 2018, B.J. Goodson in 2019, Christian Kirksey in 2020 and Campbell in 2021).

To say the Packers were fortunate to land Campbell would be the understatement of the century.

“A couple years ago, he was a free agent and ended up signing with Arizona,” Gutekunst said. “We were very interested in him at that time and it didn’t work out with him financially. This past year, it was no different. With the pandemic and salary cap challenges that we had, we were kind of limited to what we could do. I didn’t expect him to move through free agency like he did and be available at the end there.

“I give our scouting staff a lot of credit to keep being in touch and making sure they were very aware that we still would’ve liked him here. When the time came for when he was going to make a decision, I think he looked at our situation and realized it was a pretty good one for him, and it obviously couldn’t have worked out better. The season he had, I’m so impressed with the person and the player, and he just made a world of difference for defense. We’re very optimistic and hopeful to get him back into the fold.”

Given Green Bay’s financial restrictions, that won’t be easy. That could put Chenal in play in this year’s draft.

Playing in the attacking 3-4 scheme coordinated by Jim Leonhard – who coach Matt LaFleur wanted to run Green Bay’s defense – Chenal had a massive final season of 115 tackles, which included eight sacks and 18.5 tackles for losses. He added two forced fumbles.

He didn’t break up any passes, partially because Leonhard consistently had him working downhill rather than backward. While the coverage phase could be a work in progress, it’s easy to see Chenal being an immediate contributor to the rush – not unlike how Dallas used first-round pick Micah Parsons in 2021.

“We like to change it up a lot,” Chenal said of the Badgers’ defense. “A lot of the sacks that I had this year actually weren't intended blitzes. They were kind of like reactionary things that our position coach taught us. Like, if we get a certain look, let's go. It wasn't just like automatic. We improved towards the middle of the regular season on getting to the quarterback that way.”