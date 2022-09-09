Bakhtiari DNP for Packers’ Friday Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Friday, a sign that his return to the lineup might not happen on Sunday at the Vikings.

As the team went through its prepractice warmup inside the Don Hutson Center, Bakhtiari rode a stationary bike. Bakhtiari, who was limited participation at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, did not join his teammates as they jogged out to Clarke Hinkle Field for the final practice of the week.

Receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) also did not practice. Right tackle Elgton Jenkins and tight end Robert Tonyan, who like Bakhtiari are recovering from knee injuries, practiced for a third consecutive day.

Coach Matt LaFleur will discuss Bakhtiari and Lazard, specifically, and the injury report, in general, after practice.

If Bakhtiari is out, Yosh Nijman would be in charge of protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blind side. He played quite well in eight starts last season. Of the 58 offensive tackles to play at least Nijman’s 590 snaps, he finished 31st in PFF’s pass blocking efficiency with three sacks and 20 total pressures.

“Yosh played a lot of ball for us last year at left tackle and did a nice job. I can’t say I’m worried about Yosh,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.

For what it’s worth, when Bakhtiari did play against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 of last season, he had a conditioning day on Thursday but was full participation on Friday. That game against the Lions was on FieldTurf; Sunday’s game at Minnesota also will be on FieldTurf.

“I know older players sometimes say, hey, I can feel it in my joints or my back or whatever,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “Me as a coach, now that I’m old and all that, I can definitely when I’m standing on FieldTurf feel it in my back and legs and stuff when you’re out there for an extended period of time as opposed to grass. I don’t think that’s a big determining factor [for Bakhtiari]. I think when a guy’s ready, he’s ready, no matter what surface he’s on.”

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice on Dec. 31, 2020. When the Packers kick it off on Sunday, that will be a span of 619 days. In the interim, he’s had three surgeries on the knee. That includes one this offseason that had the knee feeling “normal” again.

“Everyone loves timelines. When I'm ready, I'll be out there,” he said at the start of training camp. “What I can say is I do feel really good. I really like – I feel normal. My knee feels normal, and that's the biggest plus. Now it's just getting that normal feeling again when I play football. So, that's what it is: the load, stress, strength, but we're not really in an ACL issue. That's actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It's just there's other issues.”

On Thursday, Stenavich said Bakhtiari eventually would return to his five-time All-Pro form.

“He’ll get to that level. He’ll get back there, I have no doubt about that,” Stenavich said. “Same with Elgton. It’s just a matter of them getting out there, getting in the groove and, 10 weeks from now, hopefully we see that progress.”

Related Story: Packers-Vikings Matchups

Three Reasons for Optimism on Offense Can the Green Bay Packers adapt without Davante Adams, who scored 69 touchdowns the past six seasons? Yes, and here's how. Leader of the Pack: Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers fires a pass at training camp. (USA Today Sports Images) Rodgers has thrown an absurd 111 touchdowns vs. only 13 interceptions during his three seasons with coach Matt LaFleur. During that span, he is No. 1 in touchdown passes (four more than Tom Brady) and No. 1 in interceptions (11 fewer than Patrick Mahomes among the 25 quarterbacks with at least 1,000 attempts). Of course, Davante Adams was on the receiving end of a lot of those touchdowns. Rodgers goes into this season with perhaps the most question-filled receiver corps in the NFL. But great quarterbacks are the rising tide that lifts all boats. That’s why they get paid the big bucks. In seven games without Adams during the LaFleur era, Rodgers won all seven starts. He threw 19 touchdowns vs. one interception to lead an offense that averaged 31.6 points per game – almost five points better than the average with Adams. “That man is one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around,” receiver Randall Cobb said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re playing football, if you’re playing cards, he wants to win. It doesn’t matter what it is. He brings that fire every day. When you go from the preseason to the regular season, the ante ups, you’ve got to put down on the table and really have a laser focus that’s a little different. When we get into certain situations, he expects us to know exactly what we talked about the first week of training camp on any given play. It’s just making sure that we understand what’s before us and where we’re trying to go.” Working in Tandem: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon Expect to see Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in tandem. (USA Today Sports Images) Last season, running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 1,602 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and 86 receptions for 704 yards and eight more touchdowns. That’s 2,306 total yards and 17 total touchdowns. Those numbers, as impressive as they are, could be dwarfed this season. Jones and Dillon will be front and center in the new offensive plan of attack. Last season, they were on the field together for 24 offensive snaps, according to the league’s data. They might approach that number in Week 1 alone. Rodgers figured both players could catch 50 passes this season. That would be child’s play for Jones, who averaged 49.3 catches the past three seasons. Dillon, meanwhile, caught 34-of-37 targets during a breakout second season. “They can both, obviously, run the ball really well. They can both catch it out of the backfield well,” Rodgers said. “Different types of backs. I was talking to Matt (LaFleur) this morning about it, they’re both I feel dangerous in the open field. Jonesy’s such a slasher and, when he gets the ball, he’s tough to take down. He’s got a great balance, low center of gravity. And 28 learned how to run behind his pads, and he can punish, especially in the wintertime, but he can also make you miss. He’s tough to bring down. He’s got tremendous quad size and strength. ” Winning With Multiple Personnel Packages TE Robert Tonyan scores vs. Washington (USA Today Sports Images) Generally speaking, the NFL’s base offense is “11” personnel. That’s one running back, one tight end and three receivers. That’s how Green Bay lined up on almost half of its first-and-10 plays last season. The Packers aren’t better without Davante Adams – their 7-0 record without him the past three seasons notwithstanding. But it will force coach Matt LaFleur to be more multiple on offense. He’s got the personnel to pull it off to best attack opposing defenses. That Packers can still line up with three receivers, especially if rookies Christian Watson and/or Romeo Doubs emerge. With a healthy Robert Tonyan, the Packers can line up with two tight ends – whether it’s the sure-handed Tonyan and tough-guy blocking of Marcedes Lewis or Tonyan and versatile tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara. They can also line up in the aforementioned Jones-Dillon packages. “I’m sure we’re going to play our best 11, and it’s hard to think those guys aren’t in the best 11 for us,” Rodgers said of Jones and Dillon. “We’ve got to find ways to get the ball to them in space.”