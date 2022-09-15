Bakhtiari Had ‘Good Practice,’ Not Setback

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t suffer a setback at Wednesday’s practice.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

“He had a good practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice.

At Wednesday’s practice, this video shot by Cody Krupp of Green Bay television station WLUK showed Bakhtiari walking gingerly between drills.

“Maybe it was that pro glide,” LaFleur said with a smile.

Last week, Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but not on Friday. The decision to not practice him was part of the plan, not a sign of a setback.

“When he is fully back, he’s not going to practice three days in a row,” LaFleur said.

The team will lean on Bakhtiari’s experience to get through his abbreviated workweeks.

“He’s gotten a lot of reps,” LaFleur said. “There’s not many people that can have a schedule like that, but I do believe and we believe as an organization that he’s one of those guys.”

Thursday marks 623 days since Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice and 249 days since he made his lone appearance in a game last season, an excellent 27-snap performance in the finale at Detroit.

Bakhtiari was inactive for the playoff loss against San Francisco and had a third procedure done on the knee during the offseason. He opened training camp on the PUP list but sounded optimistic about his outlook.

“Concern level: low,” Bakhtiari said after the first practice of training camp. “I really like where I'm at, especially compared to where I was just overall last year.”

He added, “Everyone loves timelines. When I'm ready, I'll be out there. What I can say is I do feel really good. I really like – I feel normal. My knee feels normal, and that's the biggest plus. Now it's just getting that normal feeling again when I play football. So, that's what it is: the load, stress, strength, but we're not really in an ACL issue. That's actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It's just there's other issues.”

In the loss to the Vikings, the Packers played with backups at left tackle (Yosh Nijman for Bakhtiari) and right tackle (Royce Newman for Elgton Jenkins). Whoever lines up at left tackle on Sunday will have to deal with Chicago Bears star Robert Quinn, who finished second in the NFL in sacks last year.

“You don’t want to go in there and say, ‘Hey, when you get back out there, you better be back at how you were playing in 2020 before you got hurt,’” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Bakhtiari last week. “I want him when he gets out there, just be a great leader, have great energy and do the little things – the finishing of your blocks, good communication, all that stuff.”

“He’ll get to that level. He’ll get back there, I have no doubt about that,” Stenavich added. “Same with Elgton. It’s just a matter of them getting out there, getting in the groove and, 10 weeks from now, hopefully we see that progress.”