Bakhtiari: ‘My Knee Feels Normal’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ultimately words are words. In the case of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari’s long and arduous comeback from a torn ACL, words aren’t practice reps and they’re not games.

Nonetheless, Bakhtiari on Wednesday discussed the “nightmare” that has been the past 19 months and the optimism that the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t another freight train.

“Concern level: low,” Bakhtiari said after the first practice of training camp. “I really like where I'm at, especially compared to where I was just overall last year.”

Bakhtiari wouldn’t put a timeline on his path back to the practice field. And for good reason, considering how many detours his comeback took last year, ranging from a couple of abbreviated returns, a second surgery, a 27-snap performance against a Detroit and a seat on the sideline for the playoff loss.

On Wednesday, he opened this training camp like last training camp – on the physically unable to perform list, rehabbing an injury that was sustained almost 575 days ago.

“Everyone loves timelines. When I'm ready, I'll be out there,” he said. “What I can say is I do feel really good. I really like – I feel normal. My knee feels normal, and that's the biggest plus. Now it's just getting that normal feeling again when I play football. So, that's what it is: the load, stress, strength, but we're not really in an ACL issue. That's actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It's just there's other issues.”