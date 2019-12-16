Bakhtiari, Preston Smith Win Fan Vote for Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Preston Smith were the leading NFC vote-getters in the fan portion of Pro Bowl voting.

Bakhtiari, a three-time All-Pro, has yet to be selected to a Pro Bowl. This has not been his finest season by his lofty standards. According to STATS, he’s given up 2.5 sacks – right in line with his past three seasons – but has been flagged for a career-high-tying six holding penalties and a career-high five false starts. His 12 total penalties are one more than he had the past three seasons combined. Still, his performance on a weekly basis in a luxury. He helped shut down Chicago’s Khalil Mack on Sunday in turning his third consecutive superlative performance.

Smith, who was signed from Washington in free agency, is sixth in the NFL with a career-high 11.5 sacks and ninth with 22 quarterback hits. It's been a massive season after he recorded just four sacks last season.

The Baltimore Ravens led all clubs in total votes received, with San Francisco, New Orleans and Green Bay rounding out the top five.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on NFL Network at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. This year’s game will be played in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 26 – the Sunday between the championship games and Super Bowl.

Packers-Bears: Best celebrations

Most votes: NFC

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle, 539,768

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 431,748

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco, 384,200

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 371,365

TE George Kittle, San Francisco, 340,624

T David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 194,207

G Zack Martin, Dallas, 121,529

C Travis Frederick, Dallas, 140,449

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 358,911

DT Arik Armstead, San Francisco, 273,403

OLB Preston Smith, Green Bay, 166,347

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 207,026

CB Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 259,476

SS Vonn Bell, New Orleans, 98,449

FS Marcus Williams, New Orleans, 93,593

P Michael Dickson, Seattle, 101,965

K Wil Lutz, New Orleans, 106,747

ST Raheem Mostert, San Francisco, 113,638

RS Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 84,085

Most votes: AFC

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 704,699

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 316,008

FB Patrick Ricard, Baltimore, 152,877

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 275,684

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 331,796

T Orlando Brown, Baltimore, 188,787

G Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 192,580

C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 152,128

DE Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers, 252,555

DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh, 221,693

OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 251,248

ILB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh, 150,548

CB Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 231,601

SS Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets, 186,068

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 209,245

P Brett Kern, Tennessee, 93,586

K Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 187,814

ST Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh, 87,863

RS Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 91,358