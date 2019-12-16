Bakhtiari, Preston Smith Win Fan Vote for Pro Bowl
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Left tackle David Bakhtiari and outside linebacker Preston Smith were the leading NFC vote-getters in the fan portion of Pro Bowl voting.
Bakhtiari, a three-time All-Pro, has yet to be selected to a Pro Bowl. This has not been his finest season by his lofty standards. According to STATS, he’s given up 2.5 sacks – right in line with his past three seasons – but has been flagged for a career-high-tying six holding penalties and a career-high five false starts. His 12 total penalties are one more than he had the past three seasons combined. Still, his performance on a weekly basis in a luxury. He helped shut down Chicago’s Khalil Mack on Sunday in turning his third consecutive superlative performance.
Smith, who was signed from Washington in free agency, is sixth in the NFL with a career-high 11.5 sacks and ninth with 22 quarterback hits. It's been a massive season after he recorded just four sacks last season.
The Baltimore Ravens led all clubs in total votes received, with San Francisco, New Orleans and Green Bay rounding out the top five.
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on NFL Network at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. This year’s game will be played in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 26 – the Sunday between the championship games and Super Bowl.
Packers-Bears: Best celebrations
Most votes: NFC
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle, 539,768
RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota, 431,748
FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco, 384,200
WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 371,365
TE George Kittle, San Francisco, 340,624
T David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 194,207
G Zack Martin, Dallas, 121,529
C Travis Frederick, Dallas, 140,449
DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco, 358,911
DT Arik Armstead, San Francisco, 273,403
OLB Preston Smith, Green Bay, 166,347
ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 207,026
CB Richard Sherman, San Francisco, 259,476
SS Vonn Bell, New Orleans, 98,449
FS Marcus Williams, New Orleans, 93,593
P Michael Dickson, Seattle, 101,965
K Wil Lutz, New Orleans, 106,747
ST Raheem Mostert, San Francisco, 113,638
RS Deonte Harris, New Orleans, 84,085
Most votes: AFC
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 704,699
RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland, 316,008
FB Patrick Ricard, Baltimore, 152,877
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 275,684
TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore, 331,796
T Orlando Brown, Baltimore, 188,787
G Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 192,580
C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 152,128
DE Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers, 252,555
DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh, 221,693
OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 251,248
ILB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh, 150,548
CB Marcus Peters, Baltimore, 231,601
SS Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets, 186,068
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, 209,245
P Brett Kern, Tennessee, 93,586
K Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 187,814
ST Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh, 87,863
RS Mecole Hardman, Kansas City, 91,358