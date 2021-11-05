For Barry, Beating COVID Was Easier Than Watching Packers Beat Cardinals

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is back in his element after being home for the "longest 10 days of my life."

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How’s Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry feeling after a bout with COVID?

“Phenomenal,” Barry said after Thursday’s practice.

The same wasn’t true a week ago.

The Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 last Thursday night. Having tested positive for COVID on the Monday after the Week 7 victory over Washington, Barry spent the week working virtually to help create the game plan. Then, when it was showtime, all Barry could do was watch the game on his basement television.

“It was strange,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever said a positive thing about playing an early Thursday night game except the fact that I didn’t have to wait till Sunday. But it was little bit of an out-of-body experience watching your team play and you not being there. The guys did a phenomenal job. What a great illustration of a team win on a short week against a good team.”

The win wasn’t secured until Rasul Douglas’ end-zone interception in the final moments. The Cardinals started their final drive buried at their 1-yard line. Watching them drive the length of the field was particularly agonizing for Barry.

“We preach all the time: Make them earn everything. Make them earn every blade of grass. And it’s not a touchdown until they cross the goal line,” Barry said. “As weird as this sounds, it was probably in the setting I was in, in my basement watching it on TV, it was probably more agonizing than actually being there in person. It was like, ‘Oh, my God, are they going to do this? But it’s just great for everybody. That’s why you play every play and it’s not over until the final tick comes off the clock.

“What a great way for Zul to end the game, from a team he was previously on, and what a heck of a play by him, against two great players, obviously Kyler and A.J. (Green). I was really, really happy for Rasul because that was a huge play.”

After a weekend off, the Packers conducted a bonus practice on Monday before starting its typical on-the-field workweek on Wednesday. As was the case with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who also missed the Arizona game due to COVID, Barry didn’t return until Thursday.

“The thing that was frustrating for me, but it was a benefit thankfully, besides having the sniffles, I didn’t have one other symptom,” Barry said. “I never even had a headache the whole time, thankfully, because I know some people have struggled with it. That’s why it was frustrating because I’m like, ‘I’m fine. Come on, let me back.’ It was the longest 10 days of my life.”

Back in his element and around his players, Barry faces another big challenge this week. The marquee quarterbacking showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers fell by the wayside when Rodgers tested positive for COVID. In his first three seasons as the Chiefs’ starter, Mahomes threw for almost 14,000 yards with 114 touchdowns vs. 23 interceptions. As great as Rodgers has been throughout his Hall of Fame career, Mahomes was preposterously sensational.

This year, Mahomes is at it again but has thrown a league-worst 10 interceptions. His mistakes are a big reason why Kansas City is 4-4 after going 25-4 with Mahomes the previous two seasons.

“It’s a shame what's going on with Aaron, but we're all excited as heck for Jordan and we'll rally around him,” Barry said. “We got a job to do defensively, no matter who our starting 11 is on offense. It’s a great challenge for us. We can't really put much time and energy into who's playing quarterback for us or who's playing any of the other 10 positions. We got a job to do and we’ve got to go do it at a high level.”