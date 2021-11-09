Beckham Reportedly Interested in Joining Packers

Here's something you've never heard before: A high-profile free agent would like to play for the Green Bay Packers.

A high-profile free agent wants to play for the Green Bay Packers.

The latest, allegedly, is former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr. According to Jordan Schultz, “Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources.”

Schultz’s tweet was posted about 90 minutes before the waiver deadline. Nobody claimed waivers, meaning:

One, Beckham is a free agent.

Two, Beckham won’t be collect the remaining $7.25 million due under a revised contract.

A cynic might point out that tweet was planted so some team that really wanted Beckham – potentially the Seattle Seahawks – would claim Beckham on waivers so that team could get a potential difference-making player and the player would get a lot more money than he’ll get now as a street free agent.

According to Josina Anderson, Beckham will take his time before picking his next team.

Are the Packers interested?

That would seem unlikely, but who knows? With limited cap space, receiver might be the least of Green Bay’s problems. Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling returned for Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs. With veteran Randall Cobb, the Packers have a solid quartet of receivers.

But the Packers did lose a big-time target when Robert Tonyan tore an ACL vs. Arizona. To compensate, the Packers went with some four-receiver sets vs. the Chiefs.

“I thought some of the stuff we did with some of the four-receiver packages was good, especially not having Bobby,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

Green Bay’s largest need would be at cornerback, with Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and Eric Stokes (knee) out with injuries. The team hopes Alexander will return this season, and coach Matt LaFleur didn’t believe Stokes’ injury – suffered during warmups on Sunday – would be of long-term concern.

Still, the Packers got through the Kansas City game with Rasul Douglas, Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan as the cornerbacks. King’s injury history is as long as the season-ticket waiting list; he had just missed three-plus games with a shoulder injury.

Beckham, who turned 29 last week, opened his career with Pro Bowl accolades in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He topped 1,000 receiving yards five times from 2014 through 2019, with the exception being 2017, when he missed most of the season with a broken ankle.

In 2020 with Cleveland, he caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. In six games this season for Cleveland, he caught 17 passes for 232 yards and zero touchdowns. That’s 40 receptions and three touchdowns over the past 13 games – not exactly premier-playmaker stuff.

It's possible Beckham will play at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn’t exactly run from his team’s potential interest.

“He's a really good football player,” Carroll told Seahawks beat reporters on Monday. He’s as talented as you could be in the years past. You're always looking for guys that can do special stuff. Forever, I've shared with you guys that we're looking for uniqueness and people that are different than other people and give you different dimensions to their play. So, that's what we're trying to figure out and investigate and see if if there's a chance and all that kind of stuff if it makes sense.”

Beckham has made one impact play at Lambeau Field – literally. In the 2016 playoffs while he was with the Giants, Beckham caught 4-of-11 passes for 28 yards. Green Bay won 38-13.

Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee Show