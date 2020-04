Best Available Players for Day 2 of NFL Draft

After selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers are armed with picks in the second round (No. 62 overall) and third round (No. 94 overall) on Friday. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. (Central).

Quarterbacks

LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Utah State’s Jordan Love were selected.

No. 5: Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts

Nos. 6-13: Best of the Rest

ULTIMATE PACKERS QB PREVIEW

Running backs

Only LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was selected.

No. 1: Georgia’s D’Andre Swift

No. 2: Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins

No. 3: Florida State’s Cam Akers

No. 4: Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor

No. 5: Utah’s Zack Moss

Nos. 6-15: Best of the Rest

ULTIMATE PACKERS RB PREVIEW

Receivers

Alabama’s Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, TCU’s Jalen Reagor, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk were selected.

No. 5: Baylor’s Denzel Mims

No. 6: Clemson’s Tee Higgins

No. 8: Colorado’s Laviska Shenault

No. 9: USC’s Michael Pittman

No. 10: Texas’ Devin Duvernay

No. 11: Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool

No. 13: Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones

No. 14: Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden

No. 15: Florida’s Van Jefferson

ULTIMATE PACKERS WR PREVIEW

Tight Ends

None were selected.

No. 1: Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet

No. 2: Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant

No. 3: Dayton’s Adam Trautman

No. 4: Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins

No. 5: Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam

Nos. 6-14: Best of the Rest

ULTIMATE PACKERS TE PREVIEW

Offensive Tackles

Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, USC’s Austin Jackson and Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson were selected.

No. 6: Houston’s Josh Jones

Nos. 7-16: Cleveland, Niang, Peart and more

ULTIMATE PACKERS OL PREVIEW

Interior Offensive Line

Only Michigan C Cesar Ruiz was selected.

No. 2: LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry

No. 3: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Robert Hunt

No. 4: Temple’s Matt Hennessy

Nos 5-13: Wisconsin’s Tyler Biadasz leads best of rest

ULTIMATE PACKERS OL PREVIEW

Defensive Line

Auburn’s Derrick Brown and South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw were selected.

No. 3: TCU’s Ross Blacklock

No. 4: Missouri’s Jordan Elliott

No. 5: Auburn’s Marlon Davidson

No. 6: Texas A & M’s Justin Madubuike

No. 7: Alabama’s Raekwon Davis

No. 8: Oklahoma’s Neville Gallimore

Nos. 9-20: Best of the Rest

ULTIMATE PACKERS DL PREVIEW

Outside Linebackers

Ohio State’s Chase Young and LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson were selected.

No. 3: Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 4: Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa

No. 5: Michigan’s Joe Uche

Nos 6-20: Best of the Rest

Inside linebackers

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, LSU’s Patrick Queen and Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks were selected.

No. 4: Wisconsin’s Zack Baun

No. 5: Ohio State’s Malik Harrison

No. 6: Wyoming’s Logan Wilson

No. 7: Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither

Son of a former Packers coach

Nos. 8-27: Best of the Rest

ULTIMATE PACKERS LB PREVIEW

Cornerbacks

Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah, Florida’s C.J. Henderson, Clemson’s A.J. Terrell, Ohio State’s Damon Arnette, Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene and TCU’s Jeff Gladney were selected.)

No. 2: Alabama’s Trevon Diggs

No. 3: Utah’s Jaylon Johnson

No. 4: Florida’s C.J. Henderson

No. 5: LSU’s Kristian Fulton

Nos. 6-20: Best of the Rest

ULTIMATE PACKERS CB PREVIEW

Safeties

None were selected

No. 1: Alabama’s Xavier McKinney

No. 2: Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger

No. 3: LSU’s Grant Delpit

No. 4: Cal’s Ashtyn Davis

No. 5: Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn

Nos. 6-17: Best of the Rest