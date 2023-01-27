Betting Odds Tighten for Rodgers’ Next Team

Where will Aaron Rodgers be slinging passes in 2023? Here are the fresh betting odds.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers remain the betting favorite to be Aaron Rodgers’ team for the 2023 NFL season but an obvious top challenger has emerged.

With the New York Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, they’re the new top challenger at DraftKings Sportsbook. In odds that were updated on Friday afternoon, Green Bay remains the favorite at -125, meaning an implied probability of 55.6 percent. The Jets have moved from +750 at the start of the week to +125 following the Hackett news. That’s an implied probability of 44.4 percent.

In announcing the hiring of Hackett, Jets coach Robert Saleh said the team will pursue a veteran quarterback. Clearly, Hackett’s history and relationship with Rodgers make for some easy dots to connect.

“The quarterback position with all the different interviews was the No. 1 concern, and rightfully so and it was simple,” Saleh said on Thursday. “We're committed to finding a veteran – we didn't get into names. I doubt that he's studied those guys yet which he's going to start next week, but we didn't get into specifics on names. But it was talked about that we do plan on bringing in a veteran quarterback if we can and we do want to continue working with Zach (Wilson).”

Rodgers won MVPs alongside Hackett in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, before the Packers faced the Jacksonville Jaguars – Hackett’s former team – Rodgers gave a long and ringing endorsement of Hackett that was punctuated with:

“Hack has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense. I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere. Unless I do.”

The Las Vegas Raiders, who are looking to replace quarterback Derek Carr and have a familiar face at receiver with superstar Davante Adams, moved from +550 to +750 in the updated odds. The Indianapolis Colts are +1000.

Next Team Odds for Aaron Rodgers

Team: Odds as of Jan. 23 and updated Jan. 27 via DraftKings.

Green Bay Packers: -125 then; -125 now

New York Jets: +750 then; +125 now

Las Vegas Raiders: +550 then; +750 now

Indianapolis Colts: +1,500 then; +1000 now

Miami Dolphins: +1,500 then; +1200 now

New England Patriots: +1,200 then; +1500 now

Tennessee Titans: +1,500 then; +1500 now

Washington Commanders: +1,800 then; +1800 now

San Francisco 49ers: +1,000 then; +1800 now

…

New Orleans Saints: +1,500 then; +3000 now