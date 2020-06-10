PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Black Track Athletes Share Their Encounters with Racism in America

Bill Huber

For Wednesday’s SI.com Daily Cover, Chris Chavez reached out to 14 black track and field athletes, asked a series of three questions and listened. The participants:

Dalilah Muhammad, 400-meter hurdles world record holder, Olympic champion and world championship gold medalist
Will Claye, 6x world championship medalist, 3x Olympic medalist
Michael Norman, 2021 Olympic 400 meter gold favorite
Mohammed Ahmed, 2019 world championship 5000 meter bronze medalist
Grant Holloway, 2019 world championship 110-meter hurdles gold medalist
Aleec Harris, 2017 U.S. 110-meter hurdles champion
Shamier Little, 2015 400-meter hurdles world championship silver medalist
Marielle Hall, long distance runner and 2016 Olympian
Rai Benjamin, 2019 400-meter hurdles world championship silver medalist
Aisha Praught-Leer, 2018 Commonwealth Games steeplechase gold medalist
Darrell Hill, 2016 Olympian, shot put
Raevyn Rogers, 2019 world championship 800-meter silver medalist
Jarrion Lawson, 2017 world championship long jump silver medalist
Keturah Orji, 2016 U.S. Olympian and triple jump U.S. record holder

This story is from Ahmed, who competed at Wisconsin.

During my time at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Ferguson riots happened and they had an indelible impact on how I thought about my interaction with the police. I’ve only been stopped by the police once.

In 2016, my teammates and I went back to Madison to do some heat and humidity training before the Olympics in Rio. We were staying in Middleton, which is 15 to 20 minutes outside of Madison. I asked if I could take the car to State Street and reminisce some of my old days. I went and dined at my favorite restaurant and walked around. When it was time to go back, I took a glimpse of Camp Randall Stadium and my old neighborhood from my five years in the city. I pulled over and slowly drove through my neighborhood for 10 minutes or so. Then, I got on the road and left.

Within one or two minutes of being on the road, sirens start blaring. There were a number of cars near me and I figured it was for something that happened somewhere so I pulled over. All of a sudden, I saw the police officer come up right behind me.

I couldn’t believe it. I wondered if I did something wrong and Ferguson came to mind. I turned off the car, rolled down the window, put my hands up and didn’t say anything. I didn’t know how to interact with the police officer. I don’t think I was speeding but maybe I was five miles over the limit.

He asked me a number of questions, including, “What were you doing driving around that area?” So I determined he had been following me for at least 20 to 30 minutes. I felt like I had not broken any rules, but I remember I had trouble with the interaction—this was my first with an officer. At one point, he asked me if I was high or drunk. I said I wasn’t, but he said I seemed flustered.

I was reminded of Ferguson and I recalled in my mind what the police can do. He has a gun. That probably gave me anxiety and so I wasn’t able to speak or articulate as well as I could have. I was shocked to be pulled over like that, but I tried to compartmentalize things in a manner so nothing crazy would happen.

The experience that shaped me more than anything was being detained at the border. Visibly being a person of color, being Muslim, being a Somali and carrying a Muslim name—all of those identities went against me from a very young age. An Ethiopian-Canadian poet named Boonaa Mohammed, who is also Muslim and Black, says in one of his poems, “I’m black and Muslim, everywhere I go someone hates me.”

FOR MORE STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brandt: Racial Issues the Same; Has NFL’s Attitude Changed?

We've seen PR statements, mea culpas and solidarity. But has this offseason really been a tipping point for the NFL?

Bill Huber

Packers Have ‘Sweetheart’ of Replacement for Bulaga

That's what David Bakhtiari called potential starting right tackle Rick Wagner.

Bill Huber

Bakhtiari Spent Pandemic Training with Matthews

Clay Matthews opened the doors to his new house – with a social-distancing agreement.

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: The Porta-Potty Cheat

In the grueling sport of ultramarathon, Kelly Agnew’s rise was inspirational. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.

Bill Huber

Former NFL Player Pens Letter to Goodell

Wrote Junior Galette: "I call upon the NFL to adopt policies that reflect our nation’s bedrock law that all citizens are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Bill Huber

Sportsbook Sees Packers Finishing Near .500

Here are the latest NFL over/under win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bill Huber

Nelson Selected for Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Jordy Nelson finished his career ranked third in franchise history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

Bill Huber

LaFleur Rises to Occasion

With the country embroiled in protests and riots, coach Matt LaFleur delivered a series of powerful messages.

Bill Huber

Formula Predicts Big Things from Rodgers

Could Aaron Rodgers be a top-five quarterback in 2020?

Bill Huber

LaFleur: ‘Football Can Take Back Seat’ to Social-Justice Concerns

"I don’t know what it’s like to be a black man living in America, and I don’t try to pretend to know, but what I do try to do is listen, show empathy."

Bill Huber