Bleacher Report Mock: Packers Take Tight End

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s no secret the Green Bay Packers need to surround Aaron Rodgers with more weapons on offense.

At receiver, Pro Bowler Davante Adams is the only legit difference-maker. Not coincidentally, he’s the only receiver on the roster selected in the first 173 picks of any draft. At tight end, with third-round rookie Jace Sternberger slow to develop following a concussion and ankle injury, the Packers counted on past-their-prime tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. Graham could be a cap casualty while Lewis will be a free agent.

In his mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller went with Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns during his final season with the Fighting Irish. Kmet had stated in November he planned to return for his senior season, but feedback from the NFL was that he was the best tight end in the upcoming draft caused him to change course. Kmet received a second-round grade, but being the top tight end in the draft ultimately puts in him in position to move into the late first round with strong pre-draft workouts.

Referencing the Super Bowl teams, who were led by stud tight end George Kittle (49ers) and Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Miller wrote: “Cole Kmet might not reach that level of impact—they are the two best tight ends in football after all—but he's built in that mold. He's 6'5", 260 pounds, he can block, he can run, and he can dominate up the seam. Kmet is every scout's answer to the Kittle/Kelce style of play.”

The Packers also have needs at receiver and inside linebacker. Miller took care of those in the second and third rounds of his seven-round mock.