PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Bleacher Report Mock: Packers Take Tight End

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s no secret the Green Bay Packers need to surround Aaron Rodgers with more weapons on offense.

At receiver, Pro Bowler Davante Adams is the only legit difference-maker. Not coincidentally, he’s the only receiver on the roster selected in the first 173 picks of any draft. At tight end, with third-round rookie Jace Sternberger slow to develop following a concussion and ankle injury, the Packers counted on past-their-prime tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. Graham could be a cap casualty while Lewis will be a free agent.

In his mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller went with Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns during his final season with the Fighting Irish. Kmet had stated in November he planned to return for his senior season, but feedback from the NFL was that he was the best tight end in the upcoming draft caused him to change course. Kmet received a second-round grade, but being the top tight end in the draft ultimately puts in him in position to move into the late first round with strong pre-draft workouts.

Referencing the Super Bowl teams, who were led by stud tight end George Kittle (49ers) and Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Miller wrote: “Cole Kmet might not reach that level of impact—they are the two best tight ends in football after all—but he's built in that mold. He's 6'5", 260 pounds, he can block, he can run, and he can dominate up the seam. Kmet is every scout's answer to the Kittle/Kelce style of play.”

The Packers also have needs at receiver and inside linebacker. Miller took care of those in the second and third rounds of his seven-round mock.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Safeties

The Packers invested heavily at safety but the best grade went to an under-the-radar addition.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Cornerbacks

Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Tramon Williams played the lion's share of the snaps at cornerback.

Bill Huber

NFL.com Mock: Another Mock for Murray

The Packers hit on three needs in this three-round mock draft.

Bill Huber

PFF Mock: Packers Select Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers have a need for speed at linebacker.

Bill Huber

‘True Legend’ Willie Wood Dies at 83

The Pro Football Hall of Famer had a heartbreaking battle with dementia that robbed him of his many memories

Bill Huber

Chiefs Favored To Win Super Bowl; How About Packers?

Here's a preliminary look at the odds to win next year's Super Bowl.

Bill Huber

Comparing Salary Structures of Packers and Super Bowl Teams

The Green Bay Packers, as presently constructed, will rely on high priced-players more than most teams.

Bill Huber

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Inside Linebackers

Blake Martinez set a franchise record in tackles but do those hold up under scrutiny?

Bill Huber

Butler: ‘I Know I’ll Be a Gold Jacket Winner’

While he fell short of induction, former Packers safety LeRoy Butler was upbeat about the Hall of Fame process and his prospects.

Bill Huber

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Defensive Line

Kenny Clark had an excellent season but nobody else stepped forward on the defensive line.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber