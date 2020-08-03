PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Live From 1265

Bradley Latest Added to Packers’ COVID-19 List

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Long snapper Hunter Bradley was placed on the Green Bay Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

His inclusion on the list means he’s either been stricken with COVID-19 or is quarantining after coming in close contact with someone who has the virus.

Bradley joins four others, including kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Jace Sternberger, on the list. The others are defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and outside linebacker Greg Roberts. Receiver Devin Funchess elected to opt out.

If the player tests positive but is asymptomatic, he can't return until 10 days have passed since the positive test or five days have passed and he has tested negative twice in a span of at least 24 hours during those five days. If the player tests positive and has symptoms, he can't return until 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and he's symptom-free for at least 72 hours.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Bradley is one of 13 long snappers drafted in NFL history. With rare draft capital used at a position that perhaps plays a dozen snaps per game, the expectation was Bradley would provide longtime stability at a position that had lacked it. Indeed, he will be entering his third year on the job. In two seasons, he’s only had one truly bad snap – a field goal at the end of the first half at Washington in 2018 – but he hasn’t been great, either. He’s had several snaps that holder JK Scott has had save.

“I think he’s on course,” special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said during an offseason Zoom call. “There’s a couple of snaps at different points toward the middle (of the season) and he had a stretch at the end of the season where there was a couple of short snaps that had some wobble to them. We’ve talked about that. He’s having a good offseason from talking to him. He knows the things that he needs to work on. He’s a good pro. He’s learning how to do it, learning how to be that pro going into his third year here. I think he took a lot of steps from his rookie year to last year in improving, and I expect him to take some more big steps going into his third year. He knows what he needs to do and he’s working on those things.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clark on ‘Top 100 Players’ Snub: ‘I Don’t Know’

Green Bay's dominant defensive tackle is entering his final season under contract and an uncertain future.

Bill Huber

Life Moves on Without Funchess

COVID-19 is a reality, no different than injuries in years past.

Bill Huber

Packers Could Keep ‘Quarantine Quarterback’

A doomsday scenario would be COVID-19 finding its way inside the quarterbacks room and leaving the team high and dry the day before a game.

Bill Huber

Packers Must Adapt Without Preseason

Here's how the Packers can overcome the loss of four preseason games to evaluate personnel.

Bill Huber

Greatest Ability Will Be Availability, Accountability

Said GM Brian Gutekunst on Sunday, “For us to accomplish the things we want to accomplish this season, guys are going to have to make the right choices when they leave the building.”

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 1): Aaron Rodgers

“I thought he played pretty damn good last year,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the Scouting Combine. Two months later, the Packers drafted his successor.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 2): Za’Darius Smith

The Packers paid Za'Darius Smith an outlandish amount of money in free agency last year. Amazingly, he was worth every penny.

Bill Huber

Bolton, Stepaniak Among Those Placed on Reserve Lists

Curtis Bolton and Yosh Nijman are on active/PUP and Simon Stepaniak and Patrick Taylor are on active/NFI.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 3): Davante Adams

With a Jordy Nelson-esque connection with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams will have to carry the load again in the passing game.

Bill Huber

Ranking the Packers (No. 4): David Bakhtiari

A big man with a big game and big personality, David Bakhtiari might be the gold standard among today’s left tackles.

Bill Huber