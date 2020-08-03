Bradley Latest Added to Packers’ COVID-19 List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Long snapper Hunter Bradley was placed on the Green Bay Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

His inclusion on the list means he’s either been stricken with COVID-19 or is quarantining after coming in close contact with someone who has the virus.

Bradley joins four others, including kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Jace Sternberger, on the list. The others are defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and outside linebacker Greg Roberts. Receiver Devin Funchess elected to opt out.

If the player tests positive but is asymptomatic, he can't return until 10 days have passed since the positive test or five days have passed and he has tested negative twice in a span of at least 24 hours during those five days. If the player tests positive and has symptoms, he can't return until 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and he's symptom-free for at least 72 hours.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Bradley is one of 13 long snappers drafted in NFL history. With rare draft capital used at a position that perhaps plays a dozen snaps per game, the expectation was Bradley would provide longtime stability at a position that had lacked it. Indeed, he will be entering his third year on the job. In two seasons, he’s only had one truly bad snap – a field goal at the end of the first half at Washington in 2018 – but he hasn’t been great, either. He’s had several snaps that holder JK Scott has had save.

“I think he’s on course,” special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said during an offseason Zoom call. “There’s a couple of snaps at different points toward the middle (of the season) and he had a stretch at the end of the season where there was a couple of short snaps that had some wobble to them. We’ve talked about that. He’s having a good offseason from talking to him. He knows the things that he needs to work on. He’s a good pro. He’s learning how to do it, learning how to be that pro going into his third year here. I think he took a lot of steps from his rookie year to last year in improving, and I expect him to take some more big steps going into his third year. He knows what he needs to do and he’s working on those things.”