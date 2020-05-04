GREEN BAY, Wis. – The parallels between the Green Bay Packers’ decision to draft Jordan Love last week and their decision to select Aaron Rodgers in 2005 are inescapable.

In both cases, quarterback was not No. 1 on the team’s list of offseason needs. In both cases, a potential franchise quarterback dropped into their laps. In both cases, the decision risked alienating a legendary player.

Andrew Brandt saw it all unfold first-hand in 2005 as the team’s cap guru. He took a walk down memory lane in his latest piece at SI.com.

“Two things happened that night,” Brandt wrote. “First, all the players (except one) that we rated as first-round players were falling off our board before our pick came up at No. 24. We wanted DeMarcus Ware; gone (Cowboys). We wanted Marcus Spears; gone (also Cowboys). We wanted Derrick Johnson; gone (Chiefs). There were no surprises, at least according to our board.

“Second, no one was taking Aaron Rodgers, presumed to be one of the top picks—if not the top pick—in the draft. He sat looking forlorn in the green room with his agent, with a camera in his face, waiting for the phone to ring. As our pick approached, our choice was clear: to take Aaron or to dip into our second-round grades for a player at a position of need.”

What happened in the Packers’ war room after the pick was made? How did Brett Favre and his agent, Bus Cook, react? How did the fans gathered for the team draft party handle the news? And how will it end?

