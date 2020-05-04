PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Brandt: Love, Rodgers and a Case of Déjà Vu

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The parallels between the Green Bay Packers’ decision to draft Jordan Love last week and their decision to select Aaron Rodgers in 2005 are inescapable.

In both cases, quarterback was not No. 1 on the team’s list of offseason needs. In both cases, a potential franchise quarterback dropped into their laps. In both cases, the decision risked alienating a legendary player.

Andrew Brandt saw it all unfold first-hand in 2005 as the team’s cap guru. He took a walk down memory lane in his latest piece at SI.com.

“Two things happened that night,” Brandt wrote. “First, all the players (except one) that we rated as first-round players were falling off our board before our pick came up at No. 24. We wanted DeMarcus Ware; gone (Cowboys). We wanted Marcus Spears; gone (also Cowboys). We wanted Derrick Johnson; gone (Chiefs). There were no surprises, at least according to our board.

“Second, no one was taking Aaron Rodgers, presumed to be one of the top picks—if not the top pick—in the draft. He sat looking forlorn in the green room with his agent, with a camera in his face, waiting for the phone to ring. As our pick approached, our choice was clear: to take Aaron or to dip into our second-round grades for a player at a position of need.”

What happened in the Packers’ war room after the pick was made? How did Brett Favre and his agent, Bus Cook, react? How did the fans gathered for the team draft party handle the news? And how will it end?

CLICK HERE FOR THE STORY.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Makes a Good Quarterback, and Does Love Have It?

David Yost was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Jordan Love at Utah State in 2017 and 2018.

Bill Huber

NFL Will Release Schedule This Week; Daunting Schedule Awaits Packers

Green Bay will play seven games against playoff teams, a list that doesn't include the new-and-improved Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Huber

Life in NFL Could Be Easier for Dillon

No running back in this year's draft class wore a bigger bull's-eye from defensive coordinators than Boston College's A.J. Dillon.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Eagles Playoff Hero Hester

Treyvon Hester has played in 41 games with three teams in three seasons.

Bill Huber

by

Hemo67

SI.com Power Rankings: Where are Packers?

As expected, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are No. 1 in the rankings. San Francisco is No. 3. How about the Packers?

Bill Huber

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog for Days 2 and 3

After an impossible-to-predict first two days of the NFL Draft, the Packers are scheduled to have six picks on Saturday.

Bill Huber

by

SI Draft Tracker

Runyan Among Three Drafted from Philly High School Powerhouse

D'Andre Swift (Lions), John Reid (Texans) and Jon Runyan (Packers) went to high school together at Saint Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia.

Bill Huber

Love Led Nation in INTs; Here’s Why to Not Worry

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy weighs in on the stat that defines Packers first-round pick Jordan Love.

Bill Huber

Could the Rodgers Era Be Down to Two Seasons?

If it's the Packers' desire, making the transition before the 2022 season not only works best for judging Love but moving on from Rodgers’ contract.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

By One Metric, Packers’ Draft Wasn’t So Bad

Sports Info Solutions used SIS’s Total Points metric to weigh all 32 teams’ draft classes.

Bill Huber