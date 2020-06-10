PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Brandt: Racial Issues the Same; Has NFL’s Attitude Changed?

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As the former vice president of player finance for the Green Bay Packers, SI.com’s Business of Football columnist, Andrew Brandt, had a unique view on race and sports.

“Fridays were haircut days for players and staff,” Brandt wrote in his latest column. “I hired two barbers: one to cut the black guys’ hair — he would travel two hours from Milwaukee — and one to cut the white guys’ hair. One Friday, our barber from Milwaukee failed to show up, and our line of our guys waiting to see him started heading off in disappointment. Seeing this, our other barber said to me, in front of everyone, ‘You know, I can cut colored peoples’ hair.’ The guys shot her a look; I took her aside and said she could not say that. She replied: ‘That is what we always say; they don’t like that word?’ She was ignorant; she simply did not know.”

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis has set off a couple weeks of protests and touched off intense conversations about the state of race in America.

“Managing the Packers, we were the least diverse city in the NFL by far,” Brandt said in the accompanying video. “I was asked by players and agents all the time, ‘Hey, Andrew, do you have black people up there besides the players on the team?’ And I’d be honest, I’d say no. So, we were dealing with a very nondiverse area, homogenous and completely white. So, we had to manage it and make sure everyone felt comfortable in the environment they were living in. I think this is the challenge for everyone now because there are a lot of diverse views in that locker room; they’re not all the same. We saw that with the protests. Some players did want to stand at attention, salute the flag. To other players, it was ridiculous. So, we’ll see how NFL overall manages this, especially Commissioner Goodell and then, more specifically, the teams. It’s not going to be easy. Everyone’s got to have professionalism, tact, and patience as we get through this.”

For more from Brandt, including Brandt’s childhood in Washington, D.C., Colin Kaepernick and what baseball’s negotiations could mean for the NFL, CLICK HERE.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Have ‘Sweetheart’ of Replacement for Bulaga

That's what David Bakhtiari called potential starting right tackle Rick Wagner.

Bill Huber

Bakhtiari Spent Pandemic Training with Matthews

Clay Matthews opened the doors to his new house – with a social-distancing agreement.

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: The Porta-Potty Cheat

In the grueling sport of ultramarathon, Kelly Agnew’s rise was inspirational. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.

Bill Huber

Former NFL Player Pens Letter to Goodell

Wrote Junior Galette: "I call upon the NFL to adopt policies that reflect our nation’s bedrock law that all citizens are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Bill Huber

Sportsbook Sees Packers Finishing Near .500

Here are the latest NFL over/under win totals from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bill Huber

Nelson Selected for Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Jordy Nelson finished his career ranked third in franchise history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

Bill Huber

LaFleur Rises to Occasion

With the country embroiled in protests and riots, coach Matt LaFleur delivered a series of powerful messages.

Bill Huber

Formula Predicts Big Things from Rodgers

Could Aaron Rodgers be a top-five quarterback in 2020?

Bill Huber

LaFleur: ‘Football Can Take Back Seat’ to Social-Justice Concerns

"I don’t know what it’s like to be a black man living in America, and I don’t try to pretend to know, but what I do try to do is listen, show empathy."

Bill Huber

LaFleur Hopes to Give Rookies Head-Start

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he’d like to bring in the rookie class a week before the start of training camp.

Bill Huber