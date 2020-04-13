Breaking Down Brugler’s Picks for Packers in Seven-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Athletic’s Dane Brugler published his seven-round mock draft on Monday. Here are my thoughts:

Round 1: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU. This would be a fantastic pick if Jefferson were to fall. Yes, I know this draft class is filled with receivers but, one, slot receiver was a black hole on the offense and, two, GM Brian Gutekunst prefers height at receiver. Jefferson is 6-foot-1 1/4 and caught 109 passes from the slot last year for LSU. He is the total package.

Round 2: Ben Bartch, OT, St. John’s (Minn.). I was a backup Division III tight end so I’ve gravitated toward Bartch, who was a backup Division III tight end until eating a disgusting cocktail to pack on the pounds and become an All-American tackle. It’s the 32 7/8-inch arms, not the level of competition, that concern me. One pick later, Brugler sent UConn tackle Matt Peart to Seattle. Peart’s 20-yard shuttle time is slower than Green Bay’s historical standards but his 36 5/8-inch arms give him a huge advantage. Plus, TCU’s Lucas Niang fluid lasted until late in the third.

Round 3: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri. Okwuegbunam had a monster freshman season and turned his 98 career receptions into 23 touchdowns. His injury history and drops are troubling but what’s not to like about 6-foot-5 1/2 and 4.49 speed?

Round 4: Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest. I’ve taken Strnad in a couple of my own mocks. His missed tackle count has trended the wrong way but he’s a magnet to the ball. If this were real life and I were Brian Gutekunst, I would have been crushed to see Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey go two picks earlier.

Round 5: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State. It’s amazing that after all the draft picks thrown at cornerback over the years, the Packers still need a corner. Green ran his 40 in 4.62 seconds so I’m not seeing him as a great answer, though. I would have preferred Temple cornerback Harrison Hand or quarterback James Morgan – who grew up near Lambeau Field. Speaking of Green Bay ties, Baylor linebacker Clay Johnson is still on the board; he is the son of former Packers strength coach Kent Johnston.

Round 6: Lamical Perine, RB, Florida. With Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams headed to free agency, the Packers could use a fresh face. At this spot, Perine, Miami’s DeeJay Dallas and Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn were available. All are good fits. Vaughn has small hands but is one of my favorites. Perine’s a ready-made three-down back.

Round 6: Robert Windsor, DL, Penn State. I’ve taken Windsor, who grew up in Fond du Lac, Wis., in a few of my mocks. He’d contribute immediately as a situational pass rusher.

Round 6: Daniel Thomas, DS, Auburn. In the Thompson-Gutekunst era, the Packers never have drafted a 5-foot-10 safety. I might have thrown another dart at the D-line with Nebraska’s Khalil Davis.

Round 7: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A & M. Never mind skill. In Round 7, I’m going on traits. Therefore, I’d take Washington State receiver Dezmon Patton (6-foot-3 3/4, 4.48 40) over Davis (6-1 1/4, 4.54). Or, there’s Tulane’s Darnell Mooney, who’s only 5-10 1/8 but ran his 40 in 4.38. I also like Michigan tight end Sean McKeon as a blocker.

Round 7: Calvin Throckmorton, OG/C, Oregon. Throckmorton projects to a team’s sixth or seventh lineman because of his ability to line up here, there and everywhere. His horrible testing numbers could take him off the board, though.