PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

UDFAs Bruffy, Scott Get Noteworthy Contracts

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Money talks, whether it’s a multimillion-dollar contract extension or the signing bonus for an undrafted rookie.

According to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers handed six of their 15 undrafted free agents signing bonuses of $7,000. Among them were Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy and SMU outside linebacker Delontae Scott. According to Demovsky, the Packers guaranteed $20,000 of Bruffy’s base salary and $15,000 of Scott’s base salary.

Money – not even guaranteed money – is not a guarantee of anything. Last year, for instance, the Packers handed $7,000 signing bonuses to seven undrafted free agents. Five of those players (outside linebackers Greg Roberts and Randy Ramsey, linebacker Curtis Colton, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and quarterback Manny Wilkins) stuck with the team in some form or fashion for all of last season. It is worth noting the Packers guaranteed $65,000 of Roberts’ salary. Due to a core-muscle injury that required surgery, he missed the offseason program and training camp and spent most of the season on the PUP list before practicing for a few weeks in late December and early January. Had Roberts not had the guaranteed salary, would he have stuck with the team all year?

Bruffy was a three-year starter at left tackle and two-year team captain. He was all-Big 12 second team as a senior, when he allowed two sacks and 20 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Scott was all-AAC second team as a senior. A first-time starter, he had 10 sacks, 18 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles. In PFF’s pass-rushing metric, he finished just ahead Tulsa’s Trevis Gipson (fifth round, Chicago) and of Utah’s Bradlee Anae (fifth round, Dallas).

For a bit more on the financials, click here for Demovsky’s note.

Video: BC coach Brian White on A.J. Dillon

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

‘I Was in Full-Blown Panic Mode’

Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara scored seven touchdowns last season, including one vs. UCLA. It was his tackle in that game, however, that caught Matt LaFleur's eye.

Bill Huber

Dillon Brings ‘Insane’ Production, Durability, Skill-Set and Physique

Brian White, a former Wisconsin assistant who coached A.J. Dillon at Boston College, weighs in on his former star pupil.

Bill Huber

Best Receivers Available in Free Agency

The Packers have no shortage of receivers. Could any of the free agents bolster the group?

Bill Huber

Favre Enterprises Questioned in Mississippi Welfare Audit

Brett Favre was paid more than $1 million for the Hall of Fame quarterback to give speeches he allegedly never delivered.

Bill Huber

Love Went From ‘Looking Like a Baby Deer’ to Elite Prospect

The coach who saw Jordan Love rise to stardom reflects on the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 pick's winding path.

Bill Huber

NFL Will Release Schedule Thursday; Daunting Slate Awaits Packers

Green Bay will play seven games against playoff teams, a list that doesn't include the new-and-improved Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Huber

Brandt: Favre, Rodgers, Love and a Case of Déjà Vu

SI.com’s Business of Football analyst Andrew Brandt was in the Packers' war room 15 years ago when they took Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Huber

What Makes a Good Quarterback, and Does Love Have It?

David Yost was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Jordan Love at Utah State in 2017 and 2018.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Eagles Playoff Hero Hester

Treyvon Hester has played in 41 games with three teams in three seasons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Life in NFL Could Be Easier for Dillon

No running back in this year's draft class wore a bigger bull's-eye from defensive coordinators than Boston College's A.J. Dillon.

Bill Huber