UDFAs Bruffy, Scott Get Noteworthy Contracts

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Money talks, whether it’s a multimillion-dollar contract extension or the signing bonus for an undrafted rookie.

According to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers handed six of their 15 undrafted free agents signing bonuses of $7,000. Among them were Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy and SMU outside linebacker Delontae Scott. According to Demovsky, the Packers guaranteed $20,000 of Bruffy’s base salary and $15,000 of Scott’s base salary.

Money – not even guaranteed money – is not a guarantee of anything. Last year, for instance, the Packers handed $7,000 signing bonuses to seven undrafted free agents. Five of those players (outside linebackers Greg Roberts and Randy Ramsey, linebacker Curtis Colton, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and quarterback Manny Wilkins) stuck with the team in some form or fashion for all of last season. It is worth noting the Packers guaranteed $65,000 of Roberts’ salary. Due to a core-muscle injury that required surgery, he missed the offseason program and training camp and spent most of the season on the PUP list before practicing for a few weeks in late December and early January. Had Roberts not had the guaranteed salary, would he have stuck with the team all year?

Bruffy was a three-year starter at left tackle and two-year team captain. He was all-Big 12 second team as a senior, when he allowed two sacks and 20 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Scott was all-AAC second team as a senior. A first-time starter, he had 10 sacks, 18 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles. In PFF’s pass-rushing metric, he finished just ahead Tulsa’s Trevis Gipson (fifth round, Chicago) and of Utah’s Bradlee Anae (fifth round, Dallas).

For a bit more on the financials, click here for Demovsky’s note.

Video: BC coach Brian White on A.J. Dillon