Buccaneers Sign Former Packers S Raven Greene
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Green Bay Packers safety Raven Greene, a source said on Wednesday.
Later, his agency made the signing public.
The Packers liked what Greene brought to the table but chose to move on due to his injury history.
An undrafted free agent from James Madison in 2018, Greene built himself into a key player on Mike Pettine’s defenses as the sixth defensive back/dime linebacker. In 2020, he averaged 32 snaps on defense and another 11 on special teams. Even with spending the final six games on injured reserve, Greene tied for ninth with 41 tackles. He added 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble and five passes defensed.
With Green Bay playing with six-plus defensive backs on a league-high 52 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019 and 50 percent in 2020, his combination of athleticism, bulk and intelligence allowed him to thrive in a challenging role. However, a player’s greatest ability is availability. No amount of time working in the weight room could solve that issue.
Greene wound up on injured reserve during each of his three seasons, with ankle injuries in 2018 and 2019 and a shoulder injury in 2020.
In three seasons, he’s played 20 career games.
The Packers are the only team in the NFL to not bring in an outside free agent who has played a regular-season snap in his career. The Packers, Buccaneers and Rams were the last three teams without an addition but the Rams signed receiver DeSean Jackson and long snapper Colin Holba, the Buccaneers are on the board got on the board with running back Giovani Bernard and Greene.
Green Bay’s only addition, period, is long snapper Joe Fortunato, who hasn’t participated in a training camp since his college career at Delaware ended in 2015.
Packers Add 16 Rookies, Including Nine Draft Picks
First round: Georgia CB Eric Stokes
More Stokes: Blown away by more than 40 time
Second round: Ohio State C Josh Myers
More Myers: Stands tall in strong center class
Third round: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers
More Rodgers: Gutekunst loses trade but wins player he coveted
Fourth round: Ole Miss OL Royce Newman
Fifth round: Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton
Fifth round: Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles
Sixth round: Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen
Sixth round: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie
Seventh round: Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill
Undrafted: Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen
Undrafted: San Jose State WR Bailey Gaither
Undrafted: San Diego State OL Jacob Capra
Undrafted: Michigan OLB Carlo Kemp
Undrafted: Illinois State S Christian Uphoff