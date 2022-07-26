Buccaneers Sign Julio Jones; Packers Signed Someone from USFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If there ever was a perfect case-in-point example of the Green Bay Packers’ roster-building preferences, it was delivered with Picasso-like style on Tuesday.

The Packers, a top contender to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC with a legendary quarterback, made official their signing of receiver Osirus Mitchell.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also a top contender to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC with a legendary quarterback, signed receiver Julio Jones.

Mitchell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, has never played in a regular-season game and is coming off a season with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Jones is a sure-fire Hall of Famer and one of the most dominant receivers of the era. In NFL history, nobody has averaged more than Jones’ 91.9 yards per game. In a 2014 game at Green Bay, he piled up a staggering 11 receptions for 259 yards and one touchdown. Not to be outdone, in the NFC Championship Game two years later, he destroyed the Packers’ depleted secondary for nine receptions, 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially has an embarrassment of riches at receiver. He’s got two premier targets in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Plus, the Bucs signed slot Russell Gage in free agency. In reserve are recent draft picks Tyler Johnson and Jaelon Darden, and the man who helped beat the Packers in the 2020 NFC title game, Scotty Miller.

If Brady will be throwing to a who’s-who list of pass catchers, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who be throwing to a who’s-that group. Allen Lazard, previously known as Matt LaFleur’s “goon,” will be the No. 1 receiver, followed by Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins, two veterans who are long past their prime seasons.

Rodgers and Brady are great quarterbacks capable of bringing out the best in whoever’s running routes, but which one will have the better chance of finding someone open on third down in a key moment of a big game?

That doesn’t mean the Packers erred in not signing Jones. The 33-year-old has played in only 19 of a possible 33 games the last two seasons. In 10 games last year with Tennessee, he caught 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown. His 43.4-yard average was down 42 yards from 2020 and 61 yards from 2018, when he averaged a league-high 104.8 yards.

But he’s still 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. Last season, he forced six missed tackles on his 31 catches, or one for every 5.2 receptions. Lazard (four out of 40 catches), Watkins (three out of 27 catches) and Cobb (two out of 28 catches) combined to forced nine missed tackles on their combined 95 catches, or one out of every 10.6 receptions. He knows coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers’ scheme.

With that, the Packers, with the clock winding down on Rodgers’ career, will sink or swim with Lazard, Cobb, Watkins and some draft picks. And Brady, seemingly, is loaded with the talent to make a run at an eighth Super Bowl ring.