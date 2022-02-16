‘Bum’ Arkush Explains Why He Voted Kupp, Not Rodgers, MVP

Speaking on Chicago radio station The Score, Hub Arkush explained why he did not vote for Aaron Rodgers for NFL MVP.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received 39 of the 50 votes to win this year’s NFL MVP. Of the other 11 votes, 10 went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The final vote went to Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. That vote was cast by Pro Football Weekly executive editor Hub Arkush, who infamously called Rodgers “the biggest jerk” in the league.

In an appearance on the Parkins and Spiegel Show on 670 The Score in Chicago on Tuesday, Arkush explained why he voted for Kupp and not Rodgers.

“At the end of the day, the idea that there was ever any personal bias is ridiculous. It’s subjective,” Arkush said. “There’s nothing that requires that the MVP be considered for on-the-field [actions] only. It’s not in the rules, it’s not in the instructions... I just looked at a long list of worth candidates this year. I would have no argument with Rodgers winning it, Brady winning it, Cooper Kupp winning it, Jonathan Taylor winning it and I could give you a few more...

“I purposefully looked beyond just the on-the-field stuff to see if there were any liabilities. Rodgers brought a ton of liabilities to the Packers this year, that was always my issue. He clearly is the MVP, I don’t dispute that in any way... It’s tremendously subjective and, you know, I think I got it right.”

The day after Arkush’s anti-Rodgers blast, Rodgers was ready with a response.

“I think he’s a bum. I think he’s an absolute bum,” Rodgers said on Jan. 5. “He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is – no one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday’s comments. I listened to the comments but to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason, that I had zero chance of winning MVP, in my opinion, should exclude future votes.

“His problem isn’t with me being a bad guy or the biggest jerk in the league because he doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know me. Doesn’t know anything about me. I’ve never met him, I’ve never had lunch with him, I’ve never had an interview with him. His problem is I’m not vaccinated. So, if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award just for this season and make it the Most Valuable Vaccinated Player.”

Both players had sensational seasons. Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage. Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Kupp was voted MVP of Sunday’s Super Bowl victory against the Rams. He scored two touchdowns and was Matthew Stafford’s go-to target on the final drive.