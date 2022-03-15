Burks Signs with 49ers; Latest Black Eye on 2018 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jaire Alexander could be standing alone in the Green Bay Packers’ ill-fated 2018 NFL Draft class.
Linebacker Oren Burks, a third-round draft pick four years ago, has agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, he announced via Twitter.
Burks is the first player to depart Green Bay in free agency but he almost certainly won’t be the last. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Burks signed a two-year contract worth $5 million. That might put the Packers right on the fringe of collecting a seventh-round compensatory draft pick for 2023. Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com, who studies the comp-pick formula, thought Burks’ potential lack of snaps on defense could work against the Packers receiving some compensation.
With size, athleticism and a defensive backs background after starting his college career at Vanderbilt as a safety, Burks was billed as a new-age, every-down linebacker. Goodness knows the Packers needed one. So, general manager Brian Gutekunst traded fourth- and fifth-round selections to move up to No. 88 overall to land Burks.
However, in four seasons, Burks didn’t break up a single pass. Zero. Of his seven career starts, three came in 2021, when he recorded 26 tackles and a half-sack, Burks missed four tackles – the same number as Campbell despite having 119 fewer tackles and playing 773 fewer snaps. The team dabbled with him at outside linebacker because, well, why not?
On the other hand, Burks was second on the team with 10 tackles on special teams while logging a team-high 337 snaps in that phase of the game. Green Bay’s kicking units were the worst in the NFL last season but that doesn’t mean every player on those units was bad.
In his first draft as general manager, Gutekunst drafted 11 players in 2018. The first was Alexander, the elite cornerback. The others: cornerback Josh Jackson in the second round, Burks in the third, receiver J’Mon Moore in the fourth, guard Cole Madison, punter JK Scott and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fifth, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth, and defensive lineman James Looney, long snapper Hunter Bradley and outside linebacker Kendall Donnerson in the seventh.
Alexander, Burks, Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown were the last players remaining on the roster by the end of last season. The last three players on that list are free agents. With the Packers tight against the cap, Alexander might be the last man standing.
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
