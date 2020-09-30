Son of Former NFL Receiver Signs with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed receiver Caleb Scott to their practice squad on Wednesday.

In 46 games over four seasons at Vanderbilt, he caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards (14.7 average) and four touchdowns. His best season came in 2016, when as a junior he caught 24 passes for 466 yards (19.4 average). As a senior, he started the final six games and caught 18 passes for 178 yards (9.9 average) and two scores.

He went undrafted in 2018, despite measuring 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds and running 4.46 with a 37-inch vertical at Vandy’s pro day. Scott signed with Seattle and, after catching five passes for 91 yards in the preseason, spent his rookie season on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He was waived/injured with a non-football injury before the start of training camp in 2019.

Scott recently worked out for the Packers. He was not in a training camp this summer.

His father, Chuck, was an All-American tight end at Vanderbilt and a brother played receiver at Furman. Chuck Scott was a second-round draft pick in 1985 by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and caught five passes in 1986. In 1987, he caught one pass for Dallas as a strike-replacement player. As a junior for the Commodores in 1983, he set an NCAA record among tight ends with 70 receptions.

The Packers had two openings on their practice squad after promoting receiver Darrius Shepherd and tight end John Lovett on Saturday.