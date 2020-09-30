SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Son of Former NFL Receiver Signs with Packers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed receiver Caleb Scott to their practice squad on Wednesday.

In 46 games over four seasons at Vanderbilt, he caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards (14.7 average) and four touchdowns. His best season came in 2016, when as a junior he caught 24 passes for 466 yards (19.4 average). As a senior, he started the final six games and caught 18 passes for 178 yards (9.9 average) and two scores.

He went undrafted in 2018, despite measuring 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds and running 4.46 with a 37-inch vertical at Vandy’s pro day. Scott signed with Seattle and, after catching five passes for 91 yards in the preseason, spent his rookie season on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He was waived/injured with a non-football injury before the start of training camp in 2019.

Scott recently worked out for the Packers. He was not in a training camp this summer.

His father, Chuck, was an All-American tight end at Vanderbilt and a brother played receiver at Furman. Chuck Scott was a second-round draft pick in 1985 by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and caught five passes in 1986. In 1987, he caught one pass for Dallas as a strike-replacement player. As a junior for the Commodores in 1983, he set an NCAA record among tight ends with 70 receptions.

The Packers had two openings on their practice squad after promoting receiver Darrius Shepherd and tight end John Lovett on Saturday.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zebra: Rodgers Dominated on Play-Action Passes

Get inside the game with Zebra's RFID player-tracking technology.

Bill Huber

COVID News Hitting Close to Home for Packers

Positive test results with the Tennessee Titans, and exploding COVID rates in Green Bay, have the Packers especially concerned.

Bill Huber

Packers Stop Saints, Improve to 3-0

Two big stops by the defense and three touchdowns by Aaron Rodgers gave the Packers a big win at New Orleans in a heavyweight showdown.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

New Faces, New Ways Provide Same Results for Packers’ Offense

Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combined for 91 yards. It didn't matter.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

LaFleur on Failed Fourth Down: Combo of Analytics, Feel

“I know what the analytics say,” LaFleur said with a smile on Monday of the team falling short on fourth-and-1 at the 48 in the fourth quarter.

Bill Huber

Summers Shows Potential in Replacing Kirksey

Packers linebacker Ty Summers, a stalwart on special teams as a rookie, had an eventful 44-snap defensive debut at New Orleans on Sunday night.

Bill Huber

Four Downs: Defenseless Packers?

Here are four key factors from the Green Bay Packers' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Bill Huber

Slow? Lazard Speeds Through Saints’ Secondary

“I think I’m going to be able to get more respect in my vertical game considering that I’m slow,” Allen Lazard said after helping the Packers beat the Saints.

Bill Huber

One Day to Kickoff: One Big Packers vs. Saints Preview

Dynasties that never started, opposite approaches to the cap, strength vs. strength, familiar faces and much, much more in our deep look at Sunday night's Packers-Saints showdown.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

The Green Bay Packers improved to 3-0 by beating the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sunday night. Here was our running coverage of the game.

Bill Huber