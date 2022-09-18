Captain Morgan Searching for NFL Fan of the Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers fans are renowned for being among the wildest and craziest in all of sports.

Now, you can take your super-fandom and turn it into a Super trip.

Sports Illustrated is teaming up with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and the NFL to find the best football fans in the country. If you or someone you know brings their own flavor to fandom, nominate them at nfl.com/fanoftheyear for a chance at a seriously spiced up Super Bowl LVII experience.

Wearing head-to-toe green and yellow on gameday – including those lucky socks and underwear – is one thing. But how about turning your front yard into a miniature version of Lambeau Field, complete with a Lambeau Leap wall?

Watching the game with friends is great. Why not go bigger and invite the entire neighborhood?

If that sounds like you or someone you know, here’s the play call from the Captain himself.

With the season under way and the Packers about to host the Bears for their home opener, go to nfl.com/fanoftheyear to nominate yourself or someone you know. Fill out the form and tell us why you think you’ve found your team’s #FanOfTheYear. Of course, don’t forget to upload a picture or video.

Great things happen when you spice it up, so get creative and tell us how your #FanOfTheYear nominee brings that same super fan passion to their family, friends and community.

Each NFL team will select one #FanOfTheYear to celebrate throughout the season. Prizes include a trip for two to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII Weekend. That includes two tickets to the Big Game. Who knows, maybe you’ll be there to see the Packers earn their fifth Super Bowl championship. Plus, win VIP perks such as appearing in Sports Illustrated in a Captain Morgan cover ad, passes to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party and access to the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII Experience.

The NFL and Captain Morgan will announce the ultimate #FanOfTheYear winner live on stage at the 2023 NFL Honors, the NFL’s primetime award special, the night before the Super Bowl. Who knows, maybe you’ll see Aaron Rodgers win his fifth NFL MVP.

So, click here and nominate you or someone you know today. And, of course, please drink responsibly.