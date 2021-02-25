Casserly’s NFL.com Mock Sends Linebacker to Packers

The Packers have used only one pick in the first three rounds on a linebacker since the move to the 3-4 in 2009.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t drafted an off-the-ball linebacker in the first or second round since selecting A.J. Hawk fifth overall in 2006.

Could that change this year?

After getting through the 2020 season with a mix-and-match rotation of veteran Christian Kirksey, undrafted free agent Krys Barnes and fifth-round pick Kamal Martin, the Packers selected Tulsa’s Zaven Collins in the first round of Charley Casserly’s mock draft at NFL.com.

Casserly, the former general manager of the Houston Texans and Washington Football Team, noted offensive tackle and cornerback are possibilities with that selection, as well.

Collins was a unanimous first-team All-American and runner-up for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker after recording 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for losses, four sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble in 2020. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, giving him uncommon size for the position.

According to the Expand the Box Score draft preview, “Collins excels at attacking interior gaps in the run game. His foot agility allows him to bounce between gaps. He uses his length to keep initial separation from blocks. This lets him jump gaps and read the ball carrier to make a play.” In the pass game, Collins is at his best dropping into coverage or attacking on blitzes.

Since the Packers’ move to the 3-4 defense in 2009, they’ve used only one top-130 pick on an inside linebacker. That was Oren Burks with No. 88 overall in 2018.

Burks hasn’t panned out, which necessitated the signing of Kirksey last offseason. Kirksey didn’t pan out, either, which is why the undrafted Barnes emerged as the every-down linebacker. Barnes showed a lot of potential. He averaged one tackle for every 5.40 snaps. That was better than NFL tackles leader Zach Cunningham of Houston.