CBS Sports Mock Goes Receiver in First but Offensive Tackle in Sixth

A seven-round mock draft by CBSSports.com’s Ryan Wilson led off with a receiver but fell short of attacking some of the Packers’ other needs.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A seven-round mock draft by CBSSports.com’s Ryan Wilson led off with a receiver but fell short of attacking needs the Green Bay Packesr’ needs on the offensive line and cornerback.

In the first round, Green Bay wound up with Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman. Bateman had a banner 2019 season at Minnesota, is a legit deep threat, and has been productive outside and in the slot. Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel and Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi were among those available.

In the second round, Green Bay landed uber-athletic Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning. Browning finished first in this year’s linebacker class and second among defensive players in Relative Athletic Score. However, he started only nine games in four seasons. Centers Creed Humphrey and Quinn Meinerz went in the next two picks.

Wilson stayed at Ohio State to give the Packers a defensive tackle in the third round. Finally, in the fourth, Wilson addressed cornerback with Oregon’s Thomas Graham. That would be the only cornerback, though.

With a hole at center, the Packers got undersized but athletic and experienced Drake Jackson of Kentucky in the fifth round. With Yosh Nijman being the only backup offensive tackle on the roster, the Packers went back to Kentucky and added offensive tackle Landon Young in the sixth round. Young started 30 games at left tackle and allowed one sack in each of his final two seasons. His projected best fit is as a zone-scheme right tackle.

Click here to see the full draft.

