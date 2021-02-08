Chiefs, Packers Are Favorites for Super Bowl LVI

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After reaching the NFL’s version of the Final Four the past two seasons, the Green Bay Packers are on the short list of contenders to win Super Bowl LVI.

The Packers have the second- or third-shortest odds at major sportsbooks in Las Vegas and around the United States. Despite losing Sunday’s Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs have been installed as the early favorite.

“The Chiefs open as betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVI,” said Jason Scott, the vice president of trading for BetMGM. “Historically, the runner-up does not return to the big game but none of those teams had Patrick Mahomes. It is projected that as many as 18 NFL teams will enter the season with a different quarterback, so we expect to see plenty of movement in this market before kickoff of next season.”

--------------------

--------------------

The top four teams (and ties) at some big sportsbooks:

Westgate Super Book: Chiefs +500, Buccaneers +800, Packers +1000, Bills +1000.

BetMGM: Chiefs +600, Packers +900, Buccaneers +1000, Ravens +1200, Bills +1200, Rams +1200.

PointsBet: Chiefs +600, Packers +900, Ravens +1200, Bills +1200, Buccaneers +1200.

DraftKings: Chiefs +550, Packers +900, Buccaneers +900, Bills +1200.

FanDuel: Chiefs +500, Buccaneers +950, Bills +1100, Packers +1100.

William Hill: Chiefs +550, Packers +900, Buccaneers +900, Ravens +1200, Bills +1200.

“We’ve currently have the Pack at +900 for the Super Bowl and +450 for the conference. They are the favorite in the NFC,” PointsBet’s Andrew Mannino said. “Green Bay had a great season this year and we expect that to continue. While they fell short this year but the talent is there, led by a Hall of Fame quarterback who should have no problem leading them deep in the playoffs again. We are expecting Green Bay to have another good season.”

As for Super Bowl LV, while Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, the sportsbooks also were winners. At PointsBet, 90 percent of the money was on the Chiefs at -3 and 66 percent of the money was on the over of the 55-point total.

However, some individual bettors won big. At DraftKings, a bettor wagered $3.38 million (to win $2.67 million) on the Bucs at +3.5. At BetMGM, there were bets of $2.3 million (to win $2.0 million) on the Buccaneers at +3.5 and $1 million (to win $1.35 million) on the Bucs at +325 on the moneyline.