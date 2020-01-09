Clark Returns to Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Kenny Clark was back at practice on Thursday, putting the standout defensive tackle on track to be in the lineup for the Green Bay Packers’ NFC Divisional playoff game at Seattle on Sunday.

Clark finished fourth on the team with 62 tackles, third with six sacks and third with nine tackles for losses. In December, he had 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses – including at least one in each of the five games. He could be a big factor on Sunday against Seattle's beat-up interior offensive line.

Clark (back) was one of four players to not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Jimmy Graham (wrist/veteran rest) and cornerback Tramon Williams (veteran rest) were back on the practice field. Running back Dexter Williams (illness) remained absent. Fullback Danny Vitale (knee), tight end Marcedes Lewis (presumably veteran rest) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (unknown) did not practice, either.

This story will be updated after practice with comments from coach Matt LaFleur and again with the full injury report is released.

For now, here are Wednesday’s injury reports. Seattle was without starting offensive linemen Duane Brown, Mike Iupati and Joey Hunt and top backup George Fant.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: DT Kenny Clark (back), TE Jimmy Graham (wrist/veteran rest), RB Dexter Williams (illness), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Limited: TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), RG Billy Turner (ankle), FB Danny Vitale (knee).

Full: RT Bryan Bulaga (concussion), OLB Rashan Gary (shoulder), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), C Corey Linsley (back), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (hamstring), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder).

SEAHAWKS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: LT Duane Brown (knee), T George Fant (groin), C Joey Hunt (fibula), LG Mike Iupati (neck), DE Quinton Jefferson (ankle).

Limited: DE Ziggy Ansah (neck), WR Jaron Brown (knee), DE Jadeveon Clowney (core), WR D.K. Metcalf (not injury related), WR Malik Turner (concussion).

Full: LB Cody Barton (hip), DT Jarran Reed (biceps), LB Dekoda Watson (calf).