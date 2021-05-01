Clemson’s Swinney Calls Amari Rodgers a ‘True Professional’

In a statement, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of receiver Amari Rodgers, "This kid has handled himself like a pro since I met him, and I mean in every aspect of his life."

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers traded up in the third round to select Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers. Moments after the pick was made, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney authored a strong endorsement for his star slot receiver.

“The Packers are getting a true professional. He is the ultimate pro,” he said in a statement. “This kid has handled himself like a pro since I met him, and I mean in every aspect of his life. He is incredibly committed to excellence in every area: academics, his relationships, how he deals with media, how he responds to adversity, you name it. He is the same guy every day. He has an incredible mind to him. He has an incredible mental toughness and grit, and then he is just highly skilled. He brings a ton of experience. He has played a ton of football. He has incredible special teams value. He can do a lot of things there. He played his first two years on the outside, he played his last two years in the slot. He is crafty. He is a technician at his position, and he is a guy that’s going to be ready day one since he can play multiple positions and is incredibly smart. Again, he is built like a running back, but he has the length of a 6-foot-3 wideout and plays long. He is a tough yards-after-the-catch guy and I think is one of those guys that, like I said, is a true pro and will be a leader from the moment he gets there.”

Rodgers had a massive senior season with 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns.