Coaches Eager to See Love’s Progress

With Aaron Rodgers out with COVID-19, the Green Bay Packers are legitimately excited to see Jordan Love start on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett went to bed with the game plan for Sunday’s showdown at the Kansas City Chiefs mostly complete.

On Wednesday morning, he learned quarterback Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 and Jordan Love would be making his first NFL start.

So, Nate, how’s your week going?

“You know my answer, it’s always exciting,” Hackett said with a legitimately excited tone in his voice. “Each week always presents challenges. After what happened last week and then, all of a sudden, something like this goes down, as a coach, you can only control certain things. And so I think you just take it as another opportunity to figure out how to win a game. It’s fun. It’s fun to see the next man up who’s going to have an opportunity, and I’m so excited for Jordan to be able to get out there and get going.”

With Rodgers topping the depth chart, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is in his third season holding one of the best jobs in sports. Physically, Rodgers has all the tools. Mentally, Rodgers has seen it all. In the snap of a finger, Getsy has gone from a master’s-level partnership with one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history to having to get Love ready for his starting debut.

“It’s,” Getsy said with a pause, “been fun. A little adversity.”

Just a little.

Rodgers would have been getting ready for his 199th regular-season start. Instead, he’s in a 10-day quarantine and Love will be making start No. 1.

It’s a moment several months in the making. During an offseason that was dominated by Rodgers’ hiatus, the silver lining was Love getting almost all the snaps during the four weeks of practices.

The Rodgers rumors might have been a headache organizationally, but it was a time Love needed and the coaches welcomed. After bursting onto the national scene in 2018 at Utah State, he had a rough final season. Coaching changes and massive personnel losses led to mistake-prone play. The Packers looked beyond the game tape and questionable decision-making and saw physical traits that could be groomed into a starting-caliber quarterback. So, even with Rodgers under contract and the team coming off a surprise trip to the NFC Championship Game, general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up to select Love with the 26th overall selection of the 2020 draft.

Whether Love remains the quarterback of the future is unknown. What is certain is he’s the quarterback for this week.

“Physically, timing and rhythm are so hard for young quarterbacks,” Getsy said. “He played in a pretty simplified system in college, where everything’s spread out and the plays aren’t very (complex); there’s only a few plays. So, then you come into this with the challenge of learning this big playbook, and now you have to match all this footwork to each route, to each pattern, to each concept. So, that takes time. And just these last six or seven weeks, I’ve been really proud of how far he’s come and to see the way that his feet are matching the timing of the throw and all that stuff. So, that part, the physical part of it, he’s come a long way.”

He's come a long way mentally, too, Getsy said. With the commanding presences of Rodgers, David Bakhtiari, Davante Adams and Marcedes Lewis, among others on the offensive side of the ball, Love could have melted into the background.

However, he’s taken his role in leading the scout team seriously. That’s where Rodgers’ leadership ability and competitiveness came to the forefront when he was Brett Favre’s backup. If he couldn’t play on Sunday, Rodgers would try to beat the brains out of the defense on Wednesday through Friday.

Getsy has seen Love’s leadership increasing, too. This week, Love is front and center of an offensive unit filled with veterans and a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after rattling off seven consecutive wins.

“There was a point in practice where Lucas (Patrick) came up to him and was just super-excited with the way he was handling the calls in the huddle and the cadence and changing stuff at the line of scrimmage,” Getsy said. “I think all of that stuff, just his comfortability with all those guys in our system, I can’t tell you have far along this guy’s come from a year ago (to) this time, and even from training camp (to) this time.

“We put a lot of stress on our defense at practice. We try to use our calls, we try to make our plays similar to what the other team is doing. So, as Jordan’s running these scout-team reps, his communication at the line of scrimmage is what our communication is, his adjustments are what our adjustments are. So, he’s gotten eight or nine weeks now of those reps and those opportunities. That’s why he jumped in there and it was pretty seamless.”

Of course, “seamless” doesn’t necessarily mean sensational. Love had some superb moments during the offseason practices and some troubling moments during the preseason. Even Rodgers struggled during his first bits of significant playing time against Baltimore as a rookie in 2005 and New England in 2006 before almost rallying the Packers to victory at Dallas in 2007.

It will help that the offense might be at close to full strength with the potential returns of Adams, Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It also will help that the Chiefs don’t have the NFL’s best defense. But aside from two garbage-time series at the end of the Week 1 loss to New Orleans, Love not only hasn’t started, but he hasn’t faced a critical third down or faced any real adversity in a game that matters.

“They’re two different players at different times in their lives,” Hackett said, “so I think you want to still do a lot of the same things because your plan is to attack that team but, at the same point, you want to be sure you’re asking Jordan to do the things that Jordan is comfortable with and excited to get after this team.”