PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Coachspeak: Cincinnati’s Denbrock on Deguara

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Having coached the likes of Tyler Eifert and Kyle Rudolph at Notre Dame, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock knows what an NFL tight end looks like. Having worked with Josiah Deguara the past two seasons, Denbrock believes the Green Bay Packers found a real X-factor with their third-round pick.

“No doubt whatsoever. You’ve got a good one there,” Denbrock said. “I think the guy who really is going to benefit a lot from what Josiah brings to the table is Aaron Rodgers. He’s the type of weapon with his savviness as a player, his intelligence as a player and his physical abilities, he can be that type of versatile football player where they can do a number of different things out of a number of different looks. He’s going to be that guy that Aaron can really rely on to bring production to the offense that’s already pretty good.”

RELATED: The play Deguara made that LaFleur showed to Packers

When Luke Fickell became the Bearcats’ coach in 2017, he hired Denbrock to be his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2018, Denbrock’s focus shifted from quarterbacks to tight ends.

After catching four passes as a freshman and 11 as a sophomore, his career took off under Denbrock’s supervision. Deguara caught 38 passes for 468 yards and five touchdowns as a junior and 39 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He was first-team all-conference as a senior. His 92 career receptions are the most by a tight end in school history – ahead of Travis Kelce and Brent Celek.

At 6-foot-2 3/8 and with 4.72 speed in the 40, Deguara didn’t win with overwhelming physical traits. What made him such a success?

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coachspeak: Miami’s Stroud on Garvin

“His best football is certainly in front of him,” said Todd Stroud, the Hurricanes’ assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: TCU’s Gonzales on Scott

A late-season position change paved Vernon Scott's path to the draft.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Indiana’s Hiller on Stepaniak

Sixth-round pick Simon Stepaniak has "got the physical body, he’s got the tools" to be a successful NFL offensive lineman.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Oregon’s Mirabal on Hanson

Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal raved about the play and leadership of 49-game starter Jake Hanson, the Packers' sixth-round pick.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Michigan’s Warinner on Runyan

The coach who sent Corey Linsley to Green Bay sees big things for sixth-round pick Jon Runyan.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Minnesota’s Rossi on Martin

“I think the Packers are getting, honestly, tremendous value,” Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: White on Boston College’s Dillon

Brian White, a former Wisconsin assistant who coached A.J. Dillon at Boston College, weighs in on his former star pupil.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Yost on Utah State's Love

The coach who saw Jordan Love rise to stardom reflects on the No. 1 pick's winding path.

Bill Huber

Former Packers WR Jones ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ if Rodgers Wins MVP

“I believe Aaron Rodgers is going to come out and he will win MVP this year,” James Jones said on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

Bill Huber

Packers, Taylor Strike Renegotiated Deal

It's a win-win contract with the versatile veteran, who could earn a shot to start at right guard.

Bill Huber