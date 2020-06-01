PackerCentral
Coachspeak: Oregon’s Mirabal on Hanson

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Oftentimes, offensive linemen aren’t noticed until they’re either not in the lineup or they let their defender smash the quarterback.

“It’s really, really true,” Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said. “It’s really, really true. You only notice O-linemen when they’re not there or they get called for holding.”

That was the case for one of Mirabal’s star pupils, Jake Hanson. A sixth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, Hanson started 49 of a possible 52 games in his career. As a junior, he sat out the first half against Utah after being flagged for targeting the previous game. As a senior, he missed two games due to injuries.

“You could see the significant difference in our performance as an offensive line because he wasn’t in there,” Mirabal said. “That speaks a lot to him and his value. In that Utah game, he sat out the first half and then he comes in in the second half and we start rallying back, we thought as coaches, because of his presence back in the middle.”

Hanson, who was an honorable mention on the all-Pac-12 team all four seasons, is an interesting combination of dichotomies. He’s athletic but tested horribly at the Scouting Combine. He’s quiet but an unquestioned leader.

