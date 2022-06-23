Coco Takes Unique Path to Packers’ Snapping Competition

Packers rookie Jack Coco, who has not snapped for a punt since high school and did not snap last year at Georgia Tech, will battle Steven Wirtel in training camp.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this time last year, rookie Green Bay Packers long snapper Jack Coco was getting ready for his senior season as a tight end at Georgia Tech.

He hasn’t snapped for a punt in a game since high school.

And he had to pass a series of tests before even getting his foot in the door in Green Bay.

It’s from that unique background that Coco will battle incumbent Steven Wirtel during training camp.

“It’s an absolutely phenomenal opportunity,” Coco said during the final week of organized team activities earlier this month. “I’ve been working my whole life to have an opportunity like this. My hard work from high school to college – changing positions multiple times. Always having that skill of long snapping has really paid off. It gives me an opportunity to come here and compete for a spot.”

At Johns Creek (Ga.) High School, Coco was a four-year letterman on the offensive line. He started long snapping as a sophomore. “I was bad,” he admitted. But, as he’s done with most things in life, he worked hard to develop the skill.

He arrived in Georgia Tech in 2017 as a walk-on offensive lineman and long snapper. In 2018, he won the No. 1 job as the snapper on field goals and extra points. He held that role through the 2020 season, when he transitioned from the line to tight end. In 2021, he was finally awarded a scholarship, relinquished his snapping duties and focused only on tight end.

“I earned a scholarship and they were really looking for me to fill into the tight end spot, which I did,” he said. “I had a big role on special teams, a big role playing tight end. I was going to do everything, whatever I could do, to play on the field, no matter what the job was. That’s been my whole thing my entire career. How hard am I going to work to give myself the best opportunity to step on that field?”

Coco had a dirty-work senior season. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 79 snaps on offense, with 65 of those as a blocker. He was targeted once, a pass he caught for 4 yards.

It wasn’t much of a resume to attract the attention from scouts attending Georgia Tech’s pro day on March 14. To get ready, he lifted weights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, ran on Saturdays, and long snapped, ran routes and did blocking drills on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The predraft process for me was being able to do as many things as possible,” Coco said. “I used to play offensive line, so I was really good when I transferred to tight end as a blocking fullback-type position. I had good hands, too, but I was more of a blocking back in college. At pro day, I was doing whatever I could possibly do to get anyone’s attention. It just happened that long snapping was that ticket.”

Packers assistant special teams coach Byron Storer saw the pro day film of Coco’s snapping work. He was intrigued and gave him a call a week later.

“I missed the call because I was on the golf course,” Coco said. “I saw it was from Green Bay, Wis., and I’m like, ‘There’s no way.’ Called him back immediately.”

Storer was interested but Coco would have to work for an opportunity. Storer sent him to Birmingham, Ala., to work with Mike McCabe of One On One Kicking. Then, he sent Coco to work with Andrew Economos, who snapped for the Buccaneers from 2006 through 2013, a time that overlapped with the coaching stints of Rich Bisaccia and Storer.

That was enough to get Coco a tryout at the Packers’ rookie minicamp.

“Got approval from all these guys and I approached him and said, ‘Whatever the opportunity is, I’m ready for it. I just want a chance,’” Coco said.

He got that chance. At the rookie camp, Coco was joined by Cameron Kaye as the two tryout snappers. Kaye snapped for five seasons at Troy, including the final four years on punts and kicks. Coco didn’t snap for punts at Georgia Tech and not at all in 2021 other than the practice field.

About 10 days later, the Packers signed Coco.

His reaction was one part excitement, one part reality.

“It’s time to get to work,” Coco said. “That’s literally my whole mind-set is I just need a chance to get myself in the door. I just need a chance to get myself in the door, and I’ve done that. Now, it’s just one step ahead, nose to the grindstone, keep going, keep pushing forward and work my ass off to give myself an opportunity.”

At Georgia Tech, Coco earned his degree in business finance and was one credit shy of getting his master’s in real estate development. That can wait. “They told me, ‘The thesis can wait. Go chase you dream, go pursue this as much as you can.’”

Along with playing football and going to class, Coco worked three internships. Now, instead of focusing on school and snapping and his role on the offense, he’s been able to pour all his energy into his NFL dream.

He’s already seen the payoff.

“I was watching film from the first day I got here to recently, and my growth has been very, very good,” Coco said. “My whole thing is just get 1 percent better every day. That’s what we talk about in the room. By being able to do my job and making sure I get better with protections, with my consistency with my snaps and doing whatever I can to focus in on this job.

“Because I’ve never been able to focus on it before. I’ve always been so many different things. Being able to focus on this one thing has really helped me get a lot better really fast. I feel like all the drills that they’re putting me through, it’s a lot of chaos but it’s chaos needed to get better with the job.”