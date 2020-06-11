PackerCentral
SI.com Daily Cover: Pandemic Puts Olympic Sports on Chopping Block

Bill Huber

COVID-19 potentially could do more than wipe out the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. It could wipe out sports such as swimming, track and field and cross country.

As Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde noted in Thursday’s SI.com Daily Cover:

As universities scramble to cover virus-related financial hardships, they’re sacrificing a piece of unique fabric in the American quilt: Olympic sports. In Division I alone, 30 athletic teams have been eliminated in eight weeks. Four schools have cut at least three sports and a fifth, Brown, discontinued a whopping eight athletic programs. According to one site tracking the cuts, more than 80 programs have been eliminated across all levels.

“We are all holding our breath in the Olympic sports community,” says Kathy DeBoer, executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association. “The people in sports that are not dropped get to breathe again. It’s like there are six bullets in the gun and 10 of us are standing there. If you’re still standing, I guess you want to celebrate, but you don’t—you just start breathing again before the next round.”

With revenue declining, university athletic departments are being forced to make tough choices. Some men’s track and field programs, for instance, lose more than $1 million. When the football and basketball money is flowing, universities can use the haves to pay for the have-nots. When the money isn’t flowing, that gun that DeBoer referenced can be loaded. Then again, it’s worth noting Cincinnati cut men’s soccer but pays football coach Luke Fickell $2.3 million a year.

A United States That’s Not United

In a lengthy conversation, Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman talks about the more subtle forms of racism, the path to ending it and whether he's optimistic it's possible.

Rodgers Tops Jones’ List of Favorite Teammates

At NFL.com, James Jones wrote about his five favorite former teammates. Aaron Rodgers was No. 1. What other Packers made the list?

Kirksey Joining Packers ‘Feels Like Cinderella Story’

After two injury-plagued seasons, Christian Kirksey hopes two years with the Packers will let everyone know that he is a great linebacker."

Burks, Butler Sign Petition To End Qualified Immunity

More than 1,400 current and former professional athletes and coaches from from the NFL, NBA and MLB signed a letter from the Players Coalition.

SI.com Daily Cover: Black Track Athletes Share Their Encounters with Racism in America

While it's interesting to note the successes black athletes have on the field, it's not always highlighted the hardships black athletes have endured off the field. These stories need to be heard now more than ever.

Brandt: Racial Issues the Same; Has NFL’s Attitude Changed?

We've seen PR statements, mea culpas and solidarity. But has this offseason really been a tipping point for the NFL?

Packers Have ‘Sweetheart’ of Replacement for Bulaga

That's what David Bakhtiari called potential starting right tackle Rick Wagner.

Bakhtiari Spent Pandemic Training with Matthews

Clay Matthews opened the doors to his new house – with a social-distancing agreement.

SI.com Daily Cover: The Porta-Potty Cheat

In the grueling sport of ultramarathon, Kelly Agnew’s rise was inspirational. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.

Former NFL Player Pens Letter to Goodell

Wrote Junior Galette: "I call upon the NFL to adopt policies that reflect our nation’s bedrock law that all citizens are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

