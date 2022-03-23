Who Got Better Deal: Packers for Adams or Hill for Chiefs?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, the Green Bay Packers traded two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs traded three-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers got first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft for Adams. The Chiefs reportedly received first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023.

Which team got more in return?

Using the Rich Hill trade-value chart, the Packers received 253 points for the 22nd overall selection and 106 points for the 53rd overall selection. That’s a total of 359 points, or the equivalent of the No. 11 overall pick.

The Raiders received 203 points for the 29th overall selection, 115 points for the 50th overall selection, and either 25 points (if the Dolphins traded No. 121) or 23 points (if the Dolphins traded No. 125) for the fourth-round selection. That’s 343 points (or 341) in 2022 compensation, a bit less than Green Bay received for Adams.

The 2023 picks, of course, will be determined based on Miami’s success in 2022. Putting the Dolphins right in the middle of those rounds, the Chiefs would gain an additional 30 points of trade value, which would push the Hill deal beyond the Adams trade.

Using the old-school Jimmy Johnson chart, Green Bay received 1,150 points for Adams while Chiefs received 1,092 points (or 1,087, depending on which fourth-round pick was acquired) in 2022 compensation and perhaps another 64 points in 2023 compensation (subject to change, obviously) for possible total of 1,153 points. If that’s the case, the trades would basically be a tie.

It is worth noting Hill only turned 28 on March 1, while Adams turned 29 on December 24. That’s a fairly big age difference. Moreover, the Jets also wanted Hill so that might have driven up the price. It’s possible the Packers traded Adams to his preferred destination and to his preferred quarterback as a thank you gesture to, as general manager Brian Gutekunst called him, “one of the greatest players in the stories history of the Packers.”

Hill was drafted by the Chiefs in 2016. That’s the same season in which Adams really emerged as a prime-time player for the Packers. Over those six seasons, Adams is first among receivers in receptions (581), receiving yards (7,192) and receiving touchdowns (69). Hill is seventh in receptions (479), sixth in receiving yards (6,630) and third in receiving touchdowns (56). Since entering the NFL, Hill is No. 1 with 28 deep-ball touchdowns, six more than anyone else.