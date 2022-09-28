Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings.

The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.

With their upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers moved from seventh to a tie for fifth. They’ve got their chance to get hot with their next four games coming against the New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. At SI.com, those teams are ranked 20th, 17th, 29th and 30th, respectively.

“The Packers are one of the coolest teams in the NFL,” SI.com’s Conor Orr wrote. “As our Albert Breer noted, they’re essentially just allowing themselves to win in different ways. They know they’re going to smash the NFC North. They know they have the most talented QB in the NFL. So, why not chill and figure some stuff out along the way?”

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central: 1, Eagles; 2, Dolphins; 3, Bills; 4, Rams; 5, Chiefs; 6, Packers; 7, Buccaneers; 8, Ravens; 9, Vikings; 10, Cowboys.

SI.com: 1, Dolphins; 2, Bills; 3, Eagles; 4, Chiefs; 5, Packers; 6, Buccaneers; 7, Ravens; 8, Rams; 9, Vikings; 10, Chargers.

ESPN.com: 1, Dolphins; 2, Bills; 3, Eagles; 4, Chiefs; 5, Rams; 6, Ravens; 7, Packers; 8, Buccaneers; 9, Vikings; 10, Bengals.

NFL.com: 1, Eagles; 2, Bills; 3, Dolphins; 4, Packers; 5, Chiefs; 6, Rams; 7, Ravens; 8, Buccaneers; 9, Vikings; 10, Bengals.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Dolphins; 2, Eagles; 3, Bills; 4, Packers; 5, Rams; 6, Chiefs; 7, Buccaneers; 8, Ravens; 9, Cowboys; 10, Bengals.

CBSSports.com: 1, Eagles; 2, Dolphins; 3, Bills; 4, Packers; 5, Chiefs; 6, Buccaneers; 7, Rams; 8, Ravens; 9, Jaguars; 10, Chargers.

The 33rd Team: 1, Bills; 2, Rams; 3, Eagles; 4, Dolphins; 5, Chiefs; 6, Ravens; 7, Buccaneers; 8, Broncos; 9, Chargers; 10, Bengals.

The Ringer: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Packers; 4, Buccaneers; 5, Ravens; 6, Dolphins; 7, Eagles; 8, Rams; 9, Chargers; 10, Bengals. Min, den, jax

Composite Rankings: 1, Bills (17); 2, Dolphins (20); 3, Eagles (21); 4, Chiefs (36); T-5, Packers (45); T-5, Rams (45); 7, Buccaneers (53); 8, Ravens (55); 9, Vikings (85); 10, Bengals (93).