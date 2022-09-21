Composite NFL Power Rankings: No. 7 Packers at No. 3 Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers rose two spots to No. 7 in Packer Central’s Composite NFL Power Rankings.

Coming off a win over Chicago, the Packers will face a much more challenging adversary on Sunday afternoon against the third-ranked Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“How terrifying are those versatile A.J. Dillon/Aaron Jones backfields? Also, Quay Walker looks like he’s the missing piece this defense needed to steel themselves against another January heartbreak,” wrote SI.com’s Conor Orr, who had the Packers at No. 4 on his ballet.

The Buccaneers are one of only two undefeated teams in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles being the other.

“The Bucs have scored on just 25 percent of their trips to the red zone,” wrote ESPN.com’s Jenna Laine. “That ranks 30th in the league and is totally uncharacteristic of a Tom Brady-led offense, one that scored at will last year.”

With two impressive wins to open their season, the Buffalo Bills remain No. 1 in the Composite, a combination of our thoughts and the rankings of seven national media outlets. They are No. 1 on all eight ballots. The Bills will play at the Miami Dolphins, who have surged to No. 8, in another Sunday showdown.

“The game looked fun for (Tua) Tagovailoa for the first time in a long time, and that’s a massive win for the Dolphins’ postseason aspirations,” wrote The Ringer’s Austin Gayle.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Buccaneers; 4, Eagles; 5, Rams; 6, Chargers; 7, Packers; 8, Dolphins; 9, 49ers; 10, Ravens.

SI.com: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Buccaneers; 4, Packers; 5, Rams; 6, Dolphins; 7, Chargers; 8, Ravens; 9, Eagles; 10, 49ers.

ESPN.com: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Buccaneers; 4, Rams; 5, Dolphins; 6, Chargers; 7, Packers; 8, Eagles; 9, Ravens; 10, 49ers.

NFL.com: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Eagles; 4, Buccaneers; 5, Packers; 6, Rams; 7, Chargers; 8, Dolphins; 9, 49ers; 10, Ravens.

CBSSports.com: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Buccaneers; 4, Eagles; 5, Packers; 6, Chargers; 7, Rams; 8, Dolphins; 9, 49ers; 10, Ravens.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Buccaneers; 4, Eagles; 5, Rams; 6, Dolphins; 7, Packers; 8, 49ers; 9, Ravens; 10, Cowboys.

The 33rd Team: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Chargers; 4, Buccaneers; 5, Rams; 6, Eagles; 7, Dolphins; 8, Ravens; 9, Broncos; 10, Bengals.

The Ringer: 1, Bills; 2, Chiefs; 3, Buccaneers; 4, Chargers; 5, Packers; 6, Ravens; 7, Eagles; 8, Dolphins; 9, Rams; 10, Bengals.

Composite: 1, Bills (8); 2, Chiefs (16); 3, Buccaneers (26); 4, Eagles (45); 5, Rams (46); 6, Chargers (51); 7, Packers (54); 8, Dolphins (56); 9, Ravens (70); 10, 49ers (80).