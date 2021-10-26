Composite NFL Power Rankings: No. 4 Packers at No. 1 Cardinals in Showdown

Our Composite Power Rankings include the power rankings from Packer Central and seven national media outlets.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers were at something close to full strength, Thursday night’s clash against the Arizona Cardinals might have been the game of the NFL season.

For the first time since 1974, Arizona is a perfect 7-0. It is the No. 1 team in Packer Central’s Composite NFL Power Rankings, a combination of Packer Central’s power rankings and the rankings of seven national media entities. Arizona is No. 1 in seven of the rankings.

“We’re left with no choice,” Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr wrote of putting Arizona atop his ballot. “We’ve been pretending the Cardinals are not as good as their fans thought they were all season, and while the Packers game could ultimately shine a light on how good the Cardinals are, they’ve already clubbed the Rams, Titans and Browns. Kyler Murray is charting a course to his first (of multiple?) MVP season.”

Green Bay has won six consecutive games and has moved up to No. 4. However, the Packers figure to be out with defensive coordinator Joe Barry and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams due to COVID-19. With several other key players sidelined by injuries, the Packers will be at far less than full strength for this clash of the titans. It’s worth noting Green Bay is 6-0 without Adams during Matt LaFleur’s tenure, including a win at New Orleans in Week 3 of last season.

This is the only battle this week between Top 10 teams.

Here are the Week 8 ratings.

Packer Central: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Green Bay; 5, Buffalo; 6, Dallas; 7, Cleveland; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Tennessee; 10, Baltimore.

SI.com: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Green Bay; 5, Buffalo; 6, Baltimore; 7, Dallas; 8, Cincinnati; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Kansas City.

ESPN.com: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Green Bay; 5, Buffalo; 6, Dallas; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Baltimore; 9, Tennessee; 10, L.A. Chargers.

NFL.com: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Buffalo; 4, Dallas; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Green Bay; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Baltimore; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Tennessee.

Associated Press: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Green Bay; 5, Dallas; 6, Tennessee; 7, Buffalo; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Baltimore; 10, L.A. Chargers.

CBSSports.com: 1, Arizona; 2, Green Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, Dallas; 6, Buffalo; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Tennessee; 9, Baltimore; 10, L.A. Chargers.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Arizona; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Green Bay; 5, Buffalo; 6, Dallas; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Tennessee; 9, Baltimore; 10, L.A. Chargers.

The 33rd Team: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Dallas; 3, Arizona; 4, Buffalo; 5, Green Bay; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Tennessee; 9, L.A. Chargers; 10, Las Vegas.

Week 8 Composite NFL Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (10); 2, Tampa Bay (12); 3, L.A. Rams (29); Green Bay (33); Buffalo (40); Dallas (41); Cincinnati (58); Baltimore (70); Tennessee (71); L.A. Chargers (78).

Week 7 Composite Power Rankings: 1, Arizona (17); 2, Tampa Bay (21); 3, L.A. Rams (29); 4, Baltimore (38); 5, Buffalo (39); 6, Green Bay (42); 7, Dallas (45); 8, Kansas City (68); 9, L.A. Chargers (69); 10, Tennessee (82).

