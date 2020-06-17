PackerCentral
SI.com Daily Cover: How I Conned My Way Into Interviewing Michael Jordan (and Shaq and Elway ...)

Bill Huber

As a kid, Gary Vider interviewed Michael Jordan, got his hand squeezed by John Elway and skated with Nancy Kerrigan. He watched the New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup – then partied with them afterward.

How did he do it?

Vider provides all the details in Tuesday’s SI.com Daily Cover.

My dad was the one who came up with the cunning ploy. I was getting a monthly subscription to Sports Illustrated for Kids. That's what gave him the idea. He was a world-class schemer. If you got in a fender bender with my dad, he would wear a neck brace for as long as it took your insurance to pay up. As my little league coach, his biggest lesson to me was, “Allow yourself to get hit by the ball; it’s a sure way to get on a base.” He might have fibbed about my age so I could play against younger kids in hockey tournaments.

Was he the world’s best role model? No. But sports was how we bonded. Like so many dads and sons, we went to games together. Unlike most, my dad, being my dad, got us in for free by using his cute son.

The scam was pretty simple. Dad would let the unsuspecting PR flack know that a reporter from Sports Illustrated for Kids and a photographer would like to cover a particular event. We would not only get into the arena, but we’d have access to the locker rooms, where I would (fake) interview the players, take pictures and get autographs.

Over the course of four years, no one doubted them for a second.

Click here for this amazingly fun story.

Self-Organized Team Activities

Matt Ryan got the Falcons together for nine weeks of pandemic practices. It's worth noting the Packers didn't practice during the lockout and had one of the most explosive seasons in NFL history.

Bill Huber

Adams Leads Packers in PFF50

Three members of the Green Bay Packers – none of whom are Aaron Rodgers – made Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 50 players in the NFL.

Bill Huber

Peppers, Jurkovic on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Julius Peppers and Aaron Taylor are among those with Green Bay Packers ties on the ballot for the Class of 2021.

Bill Huber

Pandemic Adds Twist to No. 2 Quarterback Battle

Tim Boyle knows the offense, and everything else, in his quest to remain Aaron Rodgers' right-hand man.

Bill Huber

Getsy on Rodgers: ‘This Guy Is Extremely Motivated’

If Aaron Rodgers is ticked about the selection of Jordan Love, it apparently hasn't shown up in the virtual offseason.

Bill Huber

What’s the Packers’ Weakest Link?

SI.com’s Conor Orr runs through the weakest part of every NFL team’s roster.

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Without Rodgers, Where Do Packers Rank in NFC North?

Taking away the quarterbacks, who’s got the best roster in the NFC North? The Draft Network provides its thoughts.

Bill Huber

Reduced Preseason, No Joint Practices Will Impact Player Evaluation

“It’ll be a challenge but nothing that is insurmountable,” Packers quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy said.

Bill Huber

Gray Brings Experience to Secondary in Quest for Title

New defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine hit it off during their interview at the Pro Bowl.

Bill Huber

Gray Likes Alexander’s Physicality, Ball Skills

The Green Bay Packers’ new defensive backs coach knows a little something about the position. It will be up to Jaire Alexander to take advantage.

Bill Huber