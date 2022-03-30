Consensus Mock Draft Sees Packers Double-Dipping at Receiver

Taking scores of mock drafts and turning them into one mock draft results in the Green Bay Packers taking a pair of receivers in the first round.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – To be sure, mock drafts are straight from Mr. Rogers’ “Neighborhood of Make-Believe.”

That being said, the Green Bay Packers’ Mr. Rodgers might love exploring this neighborhood.

Having traded Davante Adams to the Raiders and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs in real-life transactions, the Consensus Mock Draft at NFL Mock Draft Database has the Packers using both of their first-round picks on receivers.

The Consensus Mock takes the countless mock drafts that have been created and turns them into one mock draft based on the most popular pick at each spot.

At No. 22, 23 percent of mock drafts have Green Bay selecting Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. Actually, Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was the most popular pick at this spot but he wound up being the consensus pick at No. 21 by New England.

At No. 28, 9 percent of mocks have Green Bay taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

It’s an interesting one-two punch, and a potentially logical one given their diverse skill-sets. Burks is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound bully. He catches passes, breaks tackles and piles up the yards after the catch. He didn’t test well at the Scouting Combine but had no problem putting up big numbers against SEC competition.

Dotson is the fleet-footed, sure-handed playmaker. At a touch shorter than 5-foot-11, he might be destined for the slot. The Packers already have veteran Randall Cobb and 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers for slot duty, so that might not be a perfect match of need meeting talent. But Dotson potentially will be better than Cobb and Rodgers, and he’s got a strong history as a punt returner.

“I think you can never have enough great players, enough guys that can make those big, explosive plays, because when you’re able to create those explosives, a lot of times that leads to points,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday at the NFL Spring Meetings. “Yeah, it’s not going to be easy to replace [Adams] by any stretch and I think we’re going to have to do a great job. And, let’s face it, there’s six months before we have to [play a game], so I would envision a lot is going to happen between now and opening day.”