SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Just in Time for Niners, Cook Shows Packers’ Run Defense Remains Porous

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Dalvin Cook ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Up next are the San Francisco 49ers, who ran for 285 yards and four touchdowns in trouncing the Packers in last year’s NFC Championship Game.

“That’s something that we better get it fixed, and we better get it fixed fast, because I have a pretty good idea of what’s going to happen on a short week on Thursday in San Francisco,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after a 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

As former Packers special teams coordinator Ron Zook liked to say, “It’s not a problem until it’s a problem, and then it’s a big problem.” The Packers have a big problem. Playing in a city nicknamed Titletown, the Packers might be able to win the NFC North this season but it’s almost impossible to see this team winning a Super Bowl title because of a run defense that was horrendous last season and hasn’t improved this season.

Is it the personnel, which is slanted to play pass defense, provided by general manager Brian Gutekunst? Is it the scheme operated by Mike Pettine? The work of the position coaches? All of the above? Whatever it is, the run defense has the toughness and fangs of an Elmo puppet.

LaFleur said he’s looking for an answers. Good luck. A run defense that wasn’t good enough last season, not surprisingly, wasn’t good enough on Sunday after Gutekunst’s lone move of consequence on defense during the offseason was signing frequently injured linebacker Christian Kirksey to replace limited but ultraproductive Blake Martinez at inside linebacker. Kirksey has missed the last four games with injuries. Other than defensive lineman Kenny Clark, when it comes to running the football, there isn’t a single member of the Packers’ front seven that is giving opposing offensive coordinators a gray hair.

“I’m focused on trying to find solutions,” LaFleur said. “We have what we have. It is what it is. We’ve got to find solutions and we all have to play better, we’ve got to coach better, and it starts with me. We’ve got to make sure that we take care of our own business. When we know that teams are going to try to run the football, we can’t let them. We cannot let them. We’ve got to force them to throw it. Whether that’s within the call or whatever it may be, we’ve got to be in the business of finding solutions.”

To be sure, the Vikings have one of the best running attacks in the NFL and Cook is one of the best backs in the league. Of his 30 carries, he lost yardage only once. On the Vikings’ first possession, he went untouched for a 21 yards touchdown. Late in the first half, starting at the 2-minute warning, he ran the ball five consecutive times for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of halftime, the Packers needed a stop. Instead, on the first play, Cook dodged Kingsley Keke at the line of scrimmage and wasn’t touched until getting shoved out of bounds after a gain of 37. Oh, and there was a 50-yard touchdown on a third-down screen.

“When you have more hats to the ball, there’s less missed tackles,” safety Adrian Amos said. “It’s a lot harder to tackle when it’s one-on-one in the open field. Watching the film tomorrow or watching it later today, I will see more of where we can avoid being in those one-on-one situations. We need more guys getting off of blocks and more guys running to the ball. We’ll see that in film study. But I think more hats to the ball makes tackling a lot easier.”

After some positive signs in victories over Atlanta and Houston, the Packers were beaten to a pulp by the Vikings, who on a blustery day got away with running the ball 34 times compared to 15 passes. Now, on a short week, it’s a trip to San Francisco for a revenge game against a team that smacked it around twice last year. With a revolving door in the backfield due to injuries, the 49ers still are eighth in the NFL in rushing per game and per play.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do in terms of they were going to ride him,” LaFleur said of Cook. “Just with the conditions out there, it was pretty windy and we never put them in a situation where they had to drop back and throw the football – or at least not too many times.”

LaFleur said the defense missed too many tackles. Amos said there weren’t enough defenders getting off blocks.

“We better figure out a solution quickly because the formula’s been written and we have got to step up and get it fixed,” LaFleur said. “If not, we’re going to continue to get these types of results.”

Related

Adams doesn't get enough help

Defense can't stop Cook

Penalties, bad defense lead to upset

Rodgers miffed about overturned PI call

Live updates

Crosby active ... Bakhtiari out

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Vikings at Packers

The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are hosting the Minnesota Vikings (1-5) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.

Bill Huber

Crosby Will Kick for Packers Against Vikings

The 36-year-old Crosby (calf/back) didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but did kick on Friday, when coach Matt LaFleur listed him as questionable.

Bill Huber

Rodgers on Overturned PI Call: ‘Wasn’t Even Close’

“It sure looked like it was PI,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the key fourth-quarter play.

Bill Huber

Cook, Vikings Throw Packers Into Fryer

Dalvin Cook scored four touchdowns as the Minnesota Vikings upset the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Adams Doesn’t Get Enough Help from Friends vs. Vikings

“It’s not a bad question, but it’s not one I can answer,” Aaron Rodgers said of getting help at the trade deadline.

Bill Huber

Packers-Vikings Inactives: Bakhtiari Out Again

David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones and Kevin King are key starters out for Green Bay for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Bill Huber

The Final Countdown to Kickoff: Rodgers vs. Zimmer

Two of the greats, Aaron Rodgers and Mike Zimmer, will go at it for the 13th time on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Bill Huber

What Packers’ Roster Moves Mean

The transactions that the Green Bay Packers didn’t make on Saturday, including at kicker, were much more noteworthy than the ones the team announced.

Bill Huber

Packers Tuned Into Trade Rumors

Charles Woodson won one Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. He doesn’t want his friend and former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, to leave with the same fate.

Bill Huber

by

dave4schuster

Pushed by Wife’s Own Battle, Winn Returns After Three ‘Very Horrible’ Seasons

After missing three seasons due to injuries, Billy Winn has found his niche with the Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber