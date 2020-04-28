PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Could Packers Fall All the Way to .500?

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The William Hill Sports Book released its NFL over-under win totals on Tuesday, with the Green Bay Packers expected to win the NFC North but plunge from 13-3 to 9-7.

Think that’s too pessimistic? Well, SportsLine.com suggests you take the under.

In early April, the SportsLine.com Model had the Packers winning 8.5 games. However, following a widely criticized NFL draft, SportsLine revised that down to 7.9 wins.

The reason for pessimism is obvious. The Packers used their first-round pick on a quarterback Jordan Love. Under a best-case scenario, he won’t play a meaningful snap all season. They used their second-round pick on running back A.J. Dillon, who joins the experienced backfield of Jones and Jamaal Williams and might not play a lot, either. Moreover, Green Bay went 8-1 in one-score games – a feat that’s difficult to duplicate. On the other hand, a second season with Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur should lead to an improve offense.

Here are some projections for key Packers players from SportsLine.com:

Aaron Rodgers, QB: 3,870 passing yards, 24.2 passing touchdowns, 6.6 interceptions.

Aaron Jones, RB: 857 rushing yards, 11.4 rushing touchdowns.

Davante Adams, WR: 103 receptions, 1,272 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns.

Packers defense: 22.8 average points allowed, 17.5 interceptions, 14.8 forced fumbles, 41.6 sacks.

Meanwhile, William Hill has the Packers at +1,800 (or 18/1) to win the Super Bowl. That trails the Chiefs (+400), Ravens (650), 49ers (+700), Saints (+1,100), Cowboys (+1,200), Buccaneers (+1,200), Seahawks (+1,700) and Eagles (+1,700). That means Green Bay is seventh in the NFC pecking order. The NFC North odds are in the video.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog for Days 2 and 3

After an impossible-to-predict first two days of the NFL Draft, the Packers are scheduled to have six picks on Saturday.

Bill Huber

by

SI Draft Tracker

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft Live Blog

Follow the action with Packer Central's blog throughout the three-day NFL Draft.

Bill Huber

by

think1sttalk2nd

Gutekunst Details Reason He Picked Love

Brian Gutekunst goes into his blockbuster decision in an interview with SI.com's Albert Breer.

Bill Huber

Voids in Draft Show What Went Wrong at Receiver for Gutekunst

Having failed to get a top receiver, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst turned elsewhere to continue the team's incredible run without an early-round receiver.

Bill Huber

An Incredible Fact About Packers’ Receiver Corps

As the talent has declined, so has the production for Green Bay's once-powerful passing attack and formerly unstoppable QB, Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Huber

Packers Final Draft Grades

Fortunately for Gutekunst, draft grades are perhaps the most irrelevant piece of journalism

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Love Gets No. 10; How About Rest of Draft Picks?

Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers’ first-round draft pick, was given jersey No. 10. That’s the number he wore at Utah State.

Bill Huber

Unprecedented Draft, Unimaginable Results

Nobody could have expected the Packers to draft a quarterback in the first round while ignoring receiver and defensive line.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Gutekunst, LaFleur Discuss Packers’ Nine Picks

Here’s what general manager Brian Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and the scouts had to say about the nine draft picks.

Bill Huber

Gutekunst, Rodgers Speak After Selection of Love

“He’s always been a true pro, a pro’s pro, and a really, really good teammate. I know what his goals are,” Gutekunst said.

Bill Huber

by

Pawel