Could Packers Fall All the Way to .500?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The William Hill Sports Book released its NFL over-under win totals on Tuesday, with the Green Bay Packers expected to win the NFC North but plunge from 13-3 to 9-7.

Think that’s too pessimistic? Well, SportsLine.com suggests you take the under.

In early April, the SportsLine.com Model had the Packers winning 8.5 games. However, following a widely criticized NFL draft, SportsLine revised that down to 7.9 wins.

The reason for pessimism is obvious. The Packers used their first-round pick on a quarterback Jordan Love. Under a best-case scenario, he won’t play a meaningful snap all season. They used their second-round pick on running back A.J. Dillon, who joins the experienced backfield of Jones and Jamaal Williams and might not play a lot, either. Moreover, Green Bay went 8-1 in one-score games – a feat that’s difficult to duplicate. On the other hand, a second season with Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur should lead to an improve offense.

Here are some projections for key Packers players from SportsLine.com:

Aaron Rodgers, QB: 3,870 passing yards, 24.2 passing touchdowns, 6.6 interceptions.

Aaron Jones, RB: 857 rushing yards, 11.4 rushing touchdowns.

Davante Adams, WR: 103 receptions, 1,272 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns.

Packers defense: 22.8 average points allowed, 17.5 interceptions, 14.8 forced fumbles, 41.6 sacks.

Meanwhile, William Hill has the Packers at +1,800 (or 18/1) to win the Super Bowl. That trails the Chiefs (+400), Ravens (650), 49ers (+700), Saints (+1,100), Cowboys (+1,200), Buccaneers (+1,200), Seahawks (+1,700) and Eagles (+1,700). That means Green Bay is seventh in the NFC pecking order. The NFC North odds are in the video.